Weis Markets Opens 1st New Store in Nearly 3 Years

Shoppers in Frederick County, Md., kept the new Weis Markets busy on opening day.

Weis Markets leaders officially cut the ribbon on the grocer’s latest location in Lake Linganore, Md. That store at 10122 Old National Pike opened on June 19 and is the first new Weis Markets outpost to open since 2022.

Spanning 65,000 square feet, the Lake Linganore supermarket features an array of fresh produce items, full-service meat and seafood departments, made-in-house sushi offerings and an expansive deli and prepared foods area, in addition to center-store staples. Shoppers can order coffee at an in-store Starbucks kiosk and drop off and pick up prescriptions at the drive-thru pharmacy.

An onsite fuel center also helps customers tick items off their to-do list. For convenience, curbside pickup and delivery are available through partners DoorDash, Instacart, Shipt, Uber Eats and Amazon.