Weis Markets Opens 1st New Store in Nearly 3 Years

Weis Markets donated to local nonprofit groups as it joined the Lake Linganore community.
“We are thrilled to open our doors to the Lake Linganore community and welcome shoppers to our most innovative store yet," said Johnathan Weis, the retailer’s chairman and CEO. "We've meticulously designed this store to be a true community cornerstone, offering an exceptional selection of top-quality products, great prices, and a truly convenient shopping experience.”
As a way of introducing itself to the community, the grocer took the occasion of the grand opening to donate $1,500 to local groups including New Market Volunteer Fire Department, A Mothers Rest Charitable Respite Foundation, Oakdale Middle School, and Oakdale High School’s marching band and color guard. Weis Markets also gave $10,000 to the Maryland Food Bank to support efforts in Frederick County.
The Lake Linganore opening follows the revamp of two Weis Markets stores in the towns of East Stroudsburg and Stroudsburg, Pa. Those locations feature new market-style produce departments, upgraded bakery and seafood departments and fresh décor.
Founded in 1912, Weis Markets operates 199 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is No. 62 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.