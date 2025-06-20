 Skip to main content

Weis Markets Opens 1st New Store in Nearly 3 Years

Supermarket in Maryland’s Frederick County comes on the heels of 2 other refreshes
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Weis opening
Shoppers in Frederick County, Md., kept the new Weis Markets busy on opening day.

Weis Markets leaders officially cut the ribbon on the grocer’s latest location in Lake Linganore, Md. That store at 10122 Old National Pike opened on June 19 and is the first new Weis Markets outpost to open since 2022.

Spanning 65,000 square feet, the Lake Linganore supermarket features an array of fresh produce items, full-service meat and seafood departments, made-in-house sushi offerings and an expansive deli and prepared foods area, in addition to center-store staples. Shoppers can order coffee at an in-store Starbucks kiosk and drop off and pick up prescriptions at the drive-thru pharmacy. 

[RELATED: Harris Teeter Shows Its Love for the Lowcountry]

An onsite fuel center also helps customers tick items off their to-do list. For convenience, curbside pickup and delivery are available through partners DoorDash, Instacart, Shipt, Uber Eats and Amazon.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
Weis donation
Weis Markets donated to local nonprofit groups as it joined the Lake Linganore community.

“We are thrilled to open our doors to the Lake Linganore community and welcome shoppers to our most innovative store yet," said Johnathan Weis, the retailer’s chairman and CEO. "We've meticulously designed this store to be a true community cornerstone, offering an exceptional selection of top-quality products, great prices, and a truly convenient shopping experience.”

As a way of introducing itself to the community, the grocer took the occasion of the grand opening to donate $1,500 to local groups including New Market Volunteer Fire Department, A Mothers Rest Charitable Respite Foundation, Oakdale Middle School, and Oakdale High School’s marching band and color guard. Weis Markets also gave $10,000 to the Maryland Food Bank to support efforts in Frederick County.

The Lake Linganore opening follows the revamp of two Weis Markets stores in the towns of East Stroudsburg and Stroudsburg, Pa.  Those locations feature new market-style produce departments, upgraded bakery and seafood departments and fresh décor.

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets operates 199 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is No. 62 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds