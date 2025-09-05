Wegmans Teams With Buffalo Bills on Limited-Edition MVP Cereal

The regional supermarket chain Wegmans Food Markets is once again teaming up with a popular Buffalo Bills quarterback to support children in Buffalo, N.Y., and surrounding communities.

Following his first NFL MVP win last season, the grocer is offering limited-time Josh Allen MVP Puffs cereal to benefit Oishei Children’s Hospital, a regional center for comprehensive and state-of-the-art pediatric trauma, surgical and medical care, including neonatal, perinatal and obstetric services. The store-brand cereal will be sold in Wegmans locations in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, New York’s Southern Tier and Erie, Pa., while supplies last, with $1 from every box sold going to Oishei.

This isn’t the first time that the East Coast grocer and football team have partnered for a good cause. Last year, Buffalo Bills Offensive Lineman Dion Dawkins promoted his Buffalo Shnow Crunch cereal at select Wegmans locations in western New York. A portion of the sales benefited his foundation, Dion’s Dreamers, an organization that supports young men and women in underserved communities, as well as those in a place of mental, financial or physical hardship.

With community-focused initiatives like these, it's no surprise that Wegmans was listed as the top food retailer on People’s 2025 Companies That Care list. The annual list recognizes organizations in the United States that are successful in business while also taking great care of their people, the communities where they operate and the environment.

Family-owned Wegmans operates 114 stores along the East Coast. The company is No. 40 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its Most Sustainable Grocers.