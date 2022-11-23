Advertisement
11/23/2022
Webinar: Grocery Retail Innovation Outlook for 2023

Webinar Date: Monday, December 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. ET

Digital transformation, pandemic disruption, economic uncertainty and unpredictable consumer behavior have left the grocery industry at a tipping point. The future of the industry depends on innovations that increase efficiencies, drive growth and create a next-gen grocery shopping experience.

Join the Progressive Grocer editorial team and Placer.ai for an in-depth discussion of the innovations predicted to help grocery thrive in 2023, including:

  • Experiential Foodservice 
  • Cashing In on Social Commerce
  • Sustainable Store Experience
  • Flexible Labor Initiatives
  • Winning Gen Z/Gen Alpha
  • And many more!
