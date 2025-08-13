Wawa Unveils Plans to Expand in Middle Tennessee
Wawa’s initial plans for the Middle Tennessee market will include six new stores to open next year and up to 50 over the next decade. The company continues to work on finding and finalizing details for sites under contract. Once the sites are fully permitted and ready for construction to begin, Wawa will share details, along with timelines for construction and openings.
Each store will represent an investment of approximately $7.5 million and employ, on average, 140 contractors and local partners. Once open, each location will employ around 35 associates, with Wawa expecting to create more than 1,750 long-term new jobs as a result of the expansion in Tennessee. Wawa associates own 39% of the company through an employee stock ownership plan.
Privately held, family-owned chain Wawa has stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, Alabama, North Carolina, Georgia, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Washington, D.C., with nearly 1,100 locations to date. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including own-brand items. The Wawa, Pa.-based company is No. 31 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.