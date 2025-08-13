Wawa Unveils Plans to Expand in Middle Tennessee

In its ongoing bid to expand to new markets, convenience store chain Wawa Inc. will next open locations in Middle Tennessee. The company hosted an Aug. 12 Community Partnership event at Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee to reveal the expansion, as well as two events to celebrate the official start of construction on stores in Murfreesboro and Clarksville. Both locations are slated to open in the second half of 2026.

Event attendees could experience a “Taste of Wawa,” in the form of the chain’s signature fresh food and beverage offerings, among them freshly brewed Wawa coffee, pretzels, teas and lemonades, while hearing firsthand from Wawa officials on the company’s westward expansion.

