Wawa Unveils Plans to Expand in Middle Tennessee

C-store chain breaks ground on 1st stores in region
Bridget Goldschmidt
Wawa has revealed its future expansion to Middle Tennessee, starting with locations in Murfreesboro and Clarksville.

In its ongoing bid to expand to new markets, convenience store chain Wawa Inc. will next open locations in Middle Tennessee. The company hosted an Aug. 12 Community Partnership event at Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee to reveal the expansion, as well as two events to celebrate the official start of construction on stores in Murfreesboro and Clarksville. Both locations are slated to open in the second half of 2026. 

Event attendees could experience a “Taste of Wawa,” in the form of the chain’s signature fresh food and beverage offerings, among them freshly brewed Wawa coffee, pretzels, teas and lemonades, while hearing firsthand from Wawa officials on the company’s westward expansion.

“It’s official! Wawa is proud to be expanding to the Middle Tennessee market,” said Joe Collins, the company’s director of store operations. “We are thrilled to continue growing in new markets to provide the community with our one-of-a-kind offer and commitment to supporting the community. We are excited to announce our plans and officially start construction on our stores and look forward to our first grand openings to begin serving the community in 2026.”

Wawa’s initial plans for the Middle Tennessee market will include six new stores to open next year and up to 50 over the next decade. The company continues to work on finding and finalizing details for sites under contract. Once the sites are fully permitted and ready for construction to begin, Wawa will share details, along with timelines for construction and openings. 

Each store will represent an investment of approximately $7.5 million and employ, on average, 140 contractors and local partners. Once open, each location will employ around 35 associates, with Wawa expecting to create more than 1,750 long-term new jobs as a result of the expansion in Tennessee. Wawa associates own 39% of the company through an employee stock ownership plan.

Privately held, family-owned chain Wawa has stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, Alabama, North Carolina, Georgia, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Washington, D.C., with nearly 1,100 locations to date. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including own-brand items. The Wawa, Pa.-based company is No. 31 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

