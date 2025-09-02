 Skip to main content
Alaska Hero

The Waterwomen of Bristol Bay

Legacy, leadership and the female force behind wild sockeye
Gina Acosta
Gina Acosta, Progressive Grocer

PART 2 OF A 4-PART SERIES
 

EGEGIK, ALASKA -- In the gold light of an Alaskan summer evening, Tyga Villelli moves across the beach at Coffee Point like she was born to do it. 

That’s because she was. 

Her mother was one of the early female pioneers in Bristol Bay’s set-net fishery, began fishing these waters in the 1970s, hauling gear, raising kids, and rewriting what was possible for women in the industry. 

“I've been here my whole life, even since I was in the womb,” Villelli says. “I remember watching my mom pick fish. I remember watching her do all this hard work when I was very young and then I started picking fish probably when I was, four or five.”

tygababy
Tyga Villelli as a baby, with her mom at Alaska's Bristol Bay.

When Villelli speaks, you can feel the pride and admiration she has for her mother, who was a trailblazer at Coffee Point. 

“She was one of the first people to bring a four-wheeler to the beach. One of the first with a raft,” Villelli recalls. “She bought sites no one else wanted because there were too many bears. She said, ‘I’ll take them.’”

Today, Villelli co-owns and operates those same four sites with her cousin, managing an eight-person crew while raising the third generation of fishers. Her 5-year-old son, Odin, plays in the sand as she hauls nets and bleeds fish. 

“He knows the boats. He knows the fish,” she says. “That kind of learning doesn’t happen in school. It happens right here.”

In a fishery often viewed through a male lens, women such as Villelli, as well as Melanie Brown and Sarah O’Neill, are reshaping that image, with grit, grace and generational vision.

melanie
Melanie Brown and her daughter, Mariana, in Bristol Bay.

Not Just a Job

Melanie Brown has fished since childhood. She now runs a set-net site with her daughter, Mariana, a fifth-generation fisher, near the mouth of the Naknek River, and fiercely advocates for Alaska’s salmon ecosystems as Outreach Director for SalmonState, an environmental conservation organization focused on the salmon population of Alaska. 

Brown doesn’t mince words.

"But what I care about most is protecting a legacy. I fish for the future, for my family, my culture, and for the fish."

That idea of fishing as identity, work that transcends profession, is a thread that ties these women together. It's not romantic nostalgia. It's lived reality.

During sockeye season, there are no off days. 

“Every hour matters,” Brown says. “Every tide, every skiff run, every fish. Especially for small-scale operations, every sockeye counts.”

Villelli echoed this: “The fish don’t wait for you to be ready. You have to be ready when they are.”

A typical day at Villelli’s camp is anything but typical, except in its intensity. 

“We wake up, eat quickly, get our gear on,” she says. “Then we go to the beach a half-hour before set-out. There’s this stillness, like we’re all holding our breath.”

And then, suddenly: chaos. 

“I call the countdown over the radio for our four sites; the 10-second count down is to the exact second Fish and Game allows us to set our nets in the water. Everything explodes, trucks tearing across the beach, boats launching, nets flying. It’s silent, then it’s thunder.”

From there, it’s long hours on the water. 

“We pull ourselves along in rafts, bent over the net, picking fish with our hands and a picking hook. It’s hard on your back, your shoulders, your grip. Your hands swell and go numb, sometimes keeping us awake at night. Some people can’t even sleep from it.”

But the physical toll isn’t the hardest part. 

“What’s tough is when the run is slow,” Villelli says. “You’ve got a crew depending on you. I want them to walk away proud, and paid.”

Still, for Villelli, money isn’t the point.

“I just love it,” she says. “It's not all about the money for me. The money is the cherry on top if we make any at all. It’s about the passion of picking fish. I love being out on the water, the fresh air, the physical work, feeling my body getting stronger, and the excitement the fish bring. I feel beat but happy at the end of every day, it makes me feel alive. All of that, and my crew. My crew keeps me motivated.”

tygacrew
Tyga Villelli's crew at Coffee Point in Bristol Bay.

Staying Grounded

Sarah O’Neill, a Portland, Ore.-based schoolteacher, has spent every summer fishing at Coffee Point in Bristol Bay since she was a child. Her family started with two modest set-net sites in 1987. Now, they operate a full camp with a home built on shipping containers, a sauna, a shed with bear-proof storage, and a deck that overlooks the nets.

“We’ve grown up out here,” O’Neill says. “My youngest son started coming when he was three. He’s sixteen now. My niece and nephew are out here, too. It’s how we connect. It’s how we stay grounded.”

She draws a sharp contrast between her two worlds.

“During the school year, I’m in a classroom. In the summer, I’m waist-deep in sockeye. The contrast couldn’t be sharper, and yet, both are forms of teaching.”

And like Villelli, O’Neill sees the fish camp as classroom and compass: “We’re not just raising kids. We’re raising fishers, and hopefully, advocates.”

Technology is rare at these remote sites; most families operate off-grid. Villelli says she has intentionally kept it that way. 

“We were offered Starlink two years ago, and I said no,” she says. “I want Odin to know life without phones. We play board games. We listen to the radio. We write letters.”

She describes Sunday mornings where the whole camp gathers around the radio to hear the local variety show: “Nobody does that anymore. But we do. It brings us together.”

Evening meals are sacred, no matter how late the nets come in. 

“2 a.m. or 7 p.m., doesn’t matter. We sit down together for dinner. No phones, no distractions. That’s the rule.”

Sustainability Is Mission 1

Sustainability isn’t just a talking point in Bristol Bay, it’s a survival strategy. 

“If we don’t do it right, the fish don’t come back,” Brown says. “And then we lose more than fish. We lose stories. We lose homes. We lose futures and what makes us who we are.”

Today, processors pay premiums for quality, and these women are leading that charge.

“My mom’s era was different,” Villelli says. “Now, we bleed the fish. We upgraded our brailers. We handle the fish with more care. The fish are cleaner, fresher. That’s what buyers want, and we deliver it.”

She also rejects the misconception that fishing is an unsustainable business and “that all fisherman are greedy and don’t give much care to the fish or the environment we work in. But for us? This is sacred. We respect and appreciate the fish. It’s tradition to kiss the first one caught of the season. We say thank you to the fish. Thank you for providing for us.”

But Villelli doesn’t feel pressure to carry on her family’s tradition. 

“It’s not a responsibility. It’s an honor,” she says. “I want to do it. I want to give that gift to Odin, the hard work, the sense of purpose, the pride.”

That sense of continuity is echoed across the beach. Daughters become captains. Sons become deckhands. Cousins learn net timing and crew management before they’re old enough to drive.

“It’s more than a business,” O’Neill says. “It’s a way of life. A way of being.”

And while the future is always uncertain, with shifting regulations and rising operational costs, these women remain undeterred in their mission to preserve Bristol Bay’s fishery for generations to come.

“We have been nervous about climate change obviously being in the industry we are, but for the past five years the number of fish returning to our rivers has only increased and sustained. Fish management works; regulations and fisherman can coexist,” Villelli says. “I don't know what the future holds, but we have the third generation already running around out here. That’s the future. And it’s already started.”

  • melandmar
    Melanie Brown and her daughter fishing at the Naknek River.
  • tyga&mom
    Tyga Villelli as a young girl and her mom at Bristol Bay.
  • skiffbb
    A skiff used for set-net fishing sockeye salmon at Coffee Point in Bristol Bay.
  • Odin Villelli
    Odin Villelli at Coffee Point.
  • tygateen
    Tyga Villelli as a teen fishing in Bristol Bay.

