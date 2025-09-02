The Waterwomen of Bristol Bay
READ COMPLETE ALASKA SERIES
PART 2 OF A 4-PART SERIES
EGEGIK, ALASKA -- In the gold light of an Alaskan summer evening, Tyga Villelli moves across the beach at Coffee Point like she was born to do it.
That’s because she was.
Her mother was one of the early female pioneers in Bristol Bay’s set-net fishery, began fishing these waters in the 1970s, hauling gear, raising kids, and rewriting what was possible for women in the industry.
“I've been here my whole life, even since I was in the womb,” Villelli says. “I remember watching my mom pick fish. I remember watching her do all this hard work when I was very young and then I started picking fish probably when I was, four or five.”
Sustainability Is Mission 1
Sustainability isn’t just a talking point in Bristol Bay, it’s a survival strategy.
“If we don’t do it right, the fish don’t come back,” Brown says. “And then we lose more than fish. We lose stories. We lose homes. We lose futures and what makes us who we are.”
Today, processors pay premiums for quality, and these women are leading that charge.
“My mom’s era was different,” Villelli says. “Now, we bleed the fish. We upgraded our brailers. We handle the fish with more care. The fish are cleaner, fresher. That’s what buyers want, and we deliver it.”
She also rejects the misconception that fishing is an unsustainable business and “that all fisherman are greedy and don’t give much care to the fish or the environment we work in. But for us? This is sacred. We respect and appreciate the fish. It’s tradition to kiss the first one caught of the season. We say thank you to the fish. Thank you for providing for us.”
But Villelli doesn’t feel pressure to carry on her family’s tradition.
“It’s not a responsibility. It’s an honor,” she says. “I want to do it. I want to give that gift to Odin, the hard work, the sense of purpose, the pride.”
That sense of continuity is echoed across the beach. Daughters become captains. Sons become deckhands. Cousins learn net timing and crew management before they’re old enough to drive.
“It’s more than a business,” O’Neill says. “It’s a way of life. A way of being.”
And while the future is always uncertain, with shifting regulations and rising operational costs, these women remain undeterred in their mission to preserve Bristol Bay’s fishery for generations to come.
“We have been nervous about climate change obviously being in the industry we are, but for the past five years the number of fish returning to our rivers has only increased and sustained. Fish management works; regulations and fisherman can coexist,” Villelli says. “I don't know what the future holds, but we have the third generation already running around out here. That’s the future. And it’s already started.”