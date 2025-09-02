The Waterwomen of Bristol Bay

Not Just a Job

Melanie Brown has fished since childhood. She now runs a set-net site with her daughter, Mariana, a fifth-generation fisher, near the mouth of the Naknek River, and fiercely advocates for Alaska’s salmon ecosystems as Outreach Director for SalmonState, an environmental conservation organization focused on the salmon population of Alaska.

Brown doesn’t mince words.

"But what I care about most is protecting a legacy. I fish for the future, for my family, my culture, and for the fish."

That idea of fishing as identity, work that transcends profession, is a thread that ties these women together. It's not romantic nostalgia. It's lived reality.

During sockeye season, there are no off days.

“Every hour matters,” Brown says. “Every tide, every skiff run, every fish. Especially for small-scale operations, every sockeye counts.”

Villelli echoed this: “The fish don’t wait for you to be ready. You have to be ready when they are.”

A typical day at Villelli’s camp is anything but typical, except in its intensity.

“We wake up, eat quickly, get our gear on,” she says. “Then we go to the beach a half-hour before set-out. There’s this stillness, like we’re all holding our breath.”

And then, suddenly: chaos.

“I call the countdown over the radio for our four sites; the 10-second count down is to the exact second Fish and Game allows us to set our nets in the water. Everything explodes, trucks tearing across the beach, boats launching, nets flying. It’s silent, then it’s thunder.”

From there, it’s long hours on the water.

“We pull ourselves along in rafts, bent over the net, picking fish with our hands and a picking hook. It’s hard on your back, your shoulders, your grip. Your hands swell and go numb, sometimes keeping us awake at night. Some people can’t even sleep from it.”

But the physical toll isn’t the hardest part.

“What’s tough is when the run is slow,” Villelli says. “You’ve got a crew depending on you. I want them to walk away proud, and paid.”

Still, for Villelli, money isn’t the point.

“I just love it,” she says. “It's not all about the money for me. The money is the cherry on top if we make any at all. It’s about the passion of picking fish. I love being out on the water, the fresh air, the physical work, feeling my body getting stronger, and the excitement the fish bring. I feel beat but happy at the end of every day, it makes me feel alive. All of that, and my crew. My crew keeps me motivated.”