Walmart Reveals Expansion Plan for El Salvador
Walmart’s growth is accompanied by its commitment to becoming a regenerative company, which means operating under four strategic pillars: generating opportunities for associates and suppliers, especially small- and medium-sized local businesses; supporting communities, particularly the most vulnerable; leading in sustainability to restore and preserve nature; and upholding the highest standards of ethics and integrity.
In El Salvador, the company provides solutions to improve people’s quality of life, such as receiving and transferring remittances, paying utility bills, and offering greater payment flexibility for products.
“We are 100% focused on helping Salvadoran families save money and live better,” Ronski said. “We want to bring products, services and solutions to more homes across El Salvador, especially those with fewer resources.”
Walmart Santa Tecla will create more than 100 direct jobs and will be the seventh Supercenter-format store and the 103rd store in the country. Sustainability innovations will include a solar panel system, electric vehicle-charging stations, and CO₂ refrigeration technology that produces zero greenhouse-gas emissions. It will also include mercury-free LED lighting and water-efficient sanitary fixtures.
Earlier this year, Walmart of Mexico and Central America unveiled plans to invest more than USD $6 billion in Mexico in 2025. This investment allows for more stores in Mexico under the Bodega Aurrera, Sam's Club, Walmart Supercenter and Walmart Express formats.
Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,750 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its Retailers of the Century.