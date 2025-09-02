Walmart Reveals Expansion Plan for El Salvador

Walmart of Mexico and Central America held a groundbreaking ceremony at the future site of Walmart Santa Tecla, marking the start of the company’s ambitious plan to accelerate growth in El Salvador.

Walmart of Mexico and Central America has revealed a USD $260 million investment in the Central American country of El Salvador.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held last week at the future site of Walmart Santa Tecla Supercenter, marking the start of the company’s ambitious plan to accelerate growth in El Salvador.

The USD $260 million investment will be used over the next five years on opening new stores, remodeling existing ones, increasing sustainability initiatives, upgrading plants and distribution centers, strengthening logistics networks, and enhancing technology to consolidate the company’s omnichannel strategy.

“We believe in El Salvador, which is why we’re making this investment announcement that will boost the economy, create direct jobs, and expand commercial relationships with local suppliers, including agricultural producers and small manufacturing businesses,” said Cristina Ronski, CEO of Walmart Central America. “There is great potential and much to be done.”

The investments are projected to generate more than 1,000 direct and indirect jobs, most of them in the same communities where new stores will be opened.

Productive linkages will also be strengthened, especially with small- and medium-sized Salvadoran suppliers. According to the company, 90% of what Walmart sells today in El Salvador is supplied by local companies. Additionally, from El Salvador, Walmart exports a growing variety of products to supply other markets around the world.

The investment in El Salvador will also strengthen the company’s omnichannel strategy, offering customers all purchasing options through both physical stores and digital platforms.

Globally, Walmart’s e-commerce increased 25% during the company’s second quarter, led by store-fulfilled pickup and delivery and marketplace, with digital mix up across all segments.