Walmart Reveals Expansion Plan for El Salvador

Global retailer makes USD $260M investment in the Central American country
Marian Zboraj
Walmart of Mexico and Central America held a groundbreaking ceremony at the future site of Walmart Santa Tecla, marking the start of the company’s ambitious plan to accelerate growth in El Salvador.

Walmart of Mexico and Central America has revealed a USD $260 million investment in the Central American country of El Salvador.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held last week at the future site of Walmart Santa Tecla Supercenter, marking the start of the company’s ambitious plan to accelerate growth in El Salvador.

The USD $260 million investment will be used over the next five years on opening new stores, remodeling existing ones, increasing sustainability initiatives, upgrading plants and distribution centers, strengthening logistics networks, and enhancing technology to consolidate the company’s omnichannel strategy.

“We believe in El Salvador, which is why we’re making this investment announcement that will boost the economy, create direct jobs, and expand commercial relationships with local suppliers, including agricultural producers and small manufacturing businesses,” said Cristina Ronski, CEO of Walmart Central America. “There is great potential and much to be done.”

The investments are projected to generate more than 1,000 direct and indirect jobs, most of them in the same communities where new stores will be opened. 

Productive linkages will also be strengthened, especially with small- and medium-sized Salvadoran suppliers. According to the company, 90% of what Walmart sells today in El Salvador is supplied by local companies. Additionally, from El Salvador, Walmart exports a growing variety of products to supply other markets around the world.

The investment in El Salvador will also strengthen the company’s omnichannel strategy, offering customers all purchasing options through both physical stores and digital platforms.

Globally, Walmart’s e-commerce increased 25% during the company’s second quarter, led by store-fulfilled pickup and delivery and marketplace, with digital mix up across all segments. 

Walmart’s growth is accompanied by its commitment to becoming a regenerative company, which means operating under four strategic pillars: generating opportunities for associates and suppliers, especially small- and medium-sized local businesses; supporting communities, particularly the most vulnerable; leading in sustainability to restore and preserve nature; and upholding the highest standards of ethics and integrity.

In El Salvador, the company provides solutions to improve people’s quality of life, such as receiving and transferring remittances, paying utility bills, and offering greater payment flexibility for products.

“We are 100% focused on helping Salvadoran families save money and live better,” Ronski said. “We want to bring products, services and solutions to more homes across El Salvador, especially those with fewer resources.”

Walmart Santa Tecla will create more than 100 direct jobs and will be the seventh Supercenter-format store and the 103rd store in the country. Sustainability innovations will include a solar panel system, electric vehicle-charging stations, and CO₂ refrigeration technology that produces zero greenhouse-gas emissions. It will also include mercury-free LED lighting and water-efficient sanitary fixtures. 

Earlier this year, Walmart of Mexico and Central America unveiled plans to invest more than USD $6 billion in Mexico in 2025. This investment allows for more stores in Mexico under the Bodega Aurrera, Sam's Club, Walmart Supercenter and Walmart Express formats. 

Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,750 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its Retailers of the Century

