Walmart Reveals Drive-In Movie Lineup

In just one more sign that retailer parking lots are more playing a more important role than ever in the age of COVID-19 – think grocery pickup for a start – Walmart has unveiled its plans for the Walmart Drive-in, which will be featured at 160 of the retailer’s stores across the country, starting this month.

Available at no charge to the company’s customers, the Walmart Drive-in will remake Walmart parking lots into outdoor movie theaters from Aug. 14 through Oct. 21, with 320 showings of popular films.

“We recognize the challenges our customers and their families have faced over the last few months, and we wanted to create an experience where they could come together safely to create new memories,” explained Janey Whiteside, Walmart’s chief customer officer. “The Walmart Drive-in is one small way we’re supporting the communities we serve.”

The contact-free experience will enable viewers to watch selections curated by the Tribeca Film Festival. Movies will include the following:

Inspiring sports stories like “Friday Night Lights,” “The Karate Kid” and “Space Jam”

Blockbuster franchises, including “Black Panther,” “Pokémon Detective Pikachu,” “The Lego Batman Movie,” “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse,” “Spy Kids,” “Teen Titans GO! To The Movies” and “Wonder Woman”

Otherworldly stories like “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” “Ghostbusters” and “Men in Black: International”

Nostalgic fare such as “Back to The Future,” “Beetlejuice,” “The Goonies” and “The Wizard of Oz”

Uplifting true stories, among them “Dolphin Tale” and “Selena”

Animated features for the whole family, including “Cars,” “The Iron Giant,” “The Lego Movie” and “Madagascar”

Additionally, before each feature presentation, one of a number of short films will be screened, among them “Bilby,” “Bird Karma,” “Brooklyn Breeze,” “CROW:The Legend,” “Fire In Cardboard City,” “INVASION!,” “Looney Tunes’ Boo! Appetweet” and “Marooned.”