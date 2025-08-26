 Skip to main content

Walmart Partnership Helps Streamline Order Fulfillment, Reduce Packaging Waste

Ranpak’s solution offers AI-powered, fully automated void filling and box closing
Emily Crowe
Walmart Ranpak autofill
Ranpak's AI-based solution will help Walmart offer faster, more sustainable package delivery.

Walmart is expanding its partnership with Ranpak Holdings Corp. to bring the company’s fulfillment systems to its next generation fulfillment centers. According to Ranpak, the move will help Walmart streamline its fulfillment process, reduce packaging waste and simplify work for associates.

The Ranpak AutoFill system is fully automated and provides void filling and box closing that leverages an AI-powered machine vision technology to precisely measure voids. This results in the optimal amount of paper filler required to protect products during shipment, thereby reducing waste and damage to shipping contents.

Ranpak says that “by streamlining the end-of-line packaging process, the AutoFill solution allows Walmart to ship customer orders faster by removing another step in an already streamlined process and allows fulfillment center associates to focus on fulfilling orders more efficiently for customers.”

“At Walmart, we are constantly seeking solutions that increase speed of service for our customers and simplify work for our associates,” said Vik Gopalakrishnan, SVP of automation engineering at Walmart. “Ranpak’s Autofill system offers us a meaningful way to reduce packaging waste and get our products into our customers’ hands faster.”

Walmart currently uses the machines at its fulfillment center in McCordsville, Ind., and the new deal will bring additional deployments to facilities in Greencastle, Pa., Joliet, Ill., Lancaster, Texas, and Stockton, Calif. 

Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,750 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its Retailers of the Century

