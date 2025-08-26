Walmart Partnership Helps Streamline Order Fulfillment, Reduce Packaging Waste
“At Walmart, we are constantly seeking solutions that increase speed of service for our customers and simplify work for our associates,” said Vik Gopalakrishnan, SVP of automation engineering at Walmart. “Ranpak’s Autofill system offers us a meaningful way to reduce packaging waste and get our products into our customers’ hands faster.”
Walmart currently uses the machines at its fulfillment center in McCordsville, Ind., and the new deal will bring additional deployments to facilities in Greencastle, Pa., Joliet, Ill., Lancaster, Texas, and Stockton, Calif.
Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,750 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its Retailers of the Century.