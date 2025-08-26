Walmart Partnership Helps Streamline Order Fulfillment, Reduce Packaging Waste

Walmart is expanding its partnership with Ranpak Holdings Corp. to bring the company’s fulfillment systems to its next generation fulfillment centers. According to Ranpak, the move will help Walmart streamline its fulfillment process, reduce packaging waste and simplify work for associates.

The Ranpak AutoFill system is fully automated and provides void filling and box closing that leverages an AI-powered machine vision technology to precisely measure voids. This results in the optimal amount of paper filler required to protect products during shipment, thereby reducing waste and damage to shipping contents.

[RELATED: How Walmart Is Winning Value Shoppers]

Ranpak says that “by streamlining the end-of-line packaging process, the AutoFill solution allows Walmart to ship customer orders faster by removing another step in an already streamlined process and allows fulfillment center associates to focus on fulfilling orders more efficiently for customers.”