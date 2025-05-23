Walmart Opens Largest Prescription-Processing Facility
By shifting fulfillment to centralized facilities, in-store pharmacists gain more time for such clinical services as immunizations, diabetes management, testing and treatment, and patient counseling.
“This facility represents the next chapter in how we care for our customers,” said Kevin Host, SVP of pharmacy at Walmart. “With greater efficiency behind the scenes, our pharmacists can spend more time in front of patients — offering expert guidance, building trust and delivering better health outcomes.”
Two more facilities are in development — one in Phoenix and another in Republic, Mo., — and are expected to open in 2026. By the end of 2026, Walmart is expected to have its Central Fill network provide coverage to nearly 90% of all of its pharmacies.
Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,750 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With FY2025 revenue of $681 billion, the company employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America