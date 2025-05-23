Walmart Opens Largest Prescription-Processing Facility

Walmart's Central Fill facility is core to its pharmacy strategy: simplifying the refill process, improving health outcomes and freeing up pharmacists to focus on care.

Walmart has opened one of its largest centralized prescription processing facility to date, in Frederick, Md. The 102,000-square-foot state-of-the-art site is designed to fulfill up to 100,000 prescriptions a day, supporting more than 700 stores across 16 states and Washington, D.C.

With this launch, Walmart continues to scale its Central Fill operations to meet the growing demand for faster, more convenient pharmacy services, including online shopping with fast delivery of prescriptions, as well as pharmacist-provided clinical services such as immunizations and testing and treatment for strep throat, flu and COVID.

At the start of the year, Walmart expanded its pilot test of same-day pharmacy delivery to offer that service to customers across 49 states. Walmart’s tech investments have enabled the availability of same-day pharmacy orders that can now be integrated with general merchandise and grocery orders.

The new Central Fill facility in Maryland uses advanced pharmacy automation with dynamic weighting systems, robotic carriers and an expansive conveyance route to streamline every step of prescription fulfillment, from pill counting and labeling to capping and sorting. It employs pharmacists and pharmacy technicians, as well as patient safety associates combining expert oversight with leading-edge efficiency.