Walmart Offers Exclusive Floral Essentials

OASIS Forage Products items roll out nationwide at retailer
Bridget Goldschmidt
Exclusive OASIS products available in Walmart stores and on Walmart.com include Forage Foam for floral arrangements.

OASIS Forage Products, a pioneer brand behind foraged floral design, has launched exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide this month. The rollout introduces the retailer’s customers to five exclusive products created to inspire creativity and bolster their connection to nature.

Amid the rising cost of fresh flowers and professionally arranged bouquets, OASIS aims to provide a less expensive way to create artistic designs using what nature provides. The company offers high-quality foam, specialized tools, vases and curated kits for crafting arrangements from foraged botanicals. Each product promotes sustainable, nature-inspired floral creativity for professionals and hobbyists alike.

“Foraging goes beyond arranging flowers; it’s about building an authentic connection to nature,” explained Laura Walsh, director of marketing at Kent, Ohio-based Smithers-Oasis, a manufacturer and marketer of products for the floriculture and horticulture industries. “Our Walmart-exclusive products will empower more people to transform their own garden plants and found objects into meaningful, sustainable designs.” 

The exclusive OASIS products available in Walmart stores and on Walmart.com are:

  • Dry Floral Foam Disc Craft Base: A mess-free, reusable 8.8-inch foam disc for wreaths, centerpieces and no-water designs.

  • 2-Pack Brown Forage Foam: Discreet brown foam blocks absorbing up to 8 cups of water each, appropriate for fresh and wild stems.

  • 3-Pack Brown Forage Foam: Engineered for maximum hydration, supporting delicate stems for long-lasting arrangements.

  • Twist Pot Kit, Eggshell: A soft-toned, all-inclusive kit with floral foam and flower fuel for easy springtime creations.

  • Twist Pot Kit, Chocolate: A rich-toned kit for cozy and bold arrangements, designed for floral creativity at any skill level.

Added OASIS Brand Manager Jessica Ryan, “Partnering with Walmart significantly expands our reach, enabling gardeners, hobbyists and designers across the country to easily discover the joy of floral foraging using tools and supplies that respect nature.”

Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,750 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its Retailers of the Century

