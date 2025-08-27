Walmart Offers Exclusive Floral Essentials

Exclusive OASIS products available in Walmart stores and on Walmart.com include Forage Foam for floral arrangements.

OASIS Forage Products, a pioneer brand behind foraged floral design, has launched exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide this month. The rollout introduces the retailer’s customers to five exclusive products created to inspire creativity and bolster their connection to nature.

Amid the rising cost of fresh flowers and professionally arranged bouquets, OASIS aims to provide a less expensive way to create artistic designs using what nature provides. The company offers high-quality foam, specialized tools, vases and curated kits for crafting arrangements from foraged botanicals. Each product promotes sustainable, nature-inspired floral creativity for professionals and hobbyists alike.

“Foraging goes beyond arranging flowers; it’s about building an authentic connection to nature,” explained Laura Walsh, director of marketing at Kent, Ohio-based Smithers-Oasis, a manufacturer and marketer of products for the floriculture and horticulture industries. “Our Walmart-exclusive products will empower more people to transform their own garden plants and found objects into meaningful, sustainable designs.”