Walmart Offers Exclusive Floral Essentials
The exclusive OASIS products available in Walmart stores and on Walmart.com are:
Dry Floral Foam Disc Craft Base: A mess-free, reusable 8.8-inch foam disc for wreaths, centerpieces and no-water designs.
2-Pack Brown Forage Foam: Discreet brown foam blocks absorbing up to 8 cups of water each, appropriate for fresh and wild stems.
3-Pack Brown Forage Foam: Engineered for maximum hydration, supporting delicate stems for long-lasting arrangements.
Twist Pot Kit, Eggshell: A soft-toned, all-inclusive kit with floral foam and flower fuel for easy springtime creations.
Twist Pot Kit, Chocolate: A rich-toned kit for cozy and bold arrangements, designed for floral creativity at any skill level.
Added OASIS Brand Manager Jessica Ryan, “Partnering with Walmart significantly expands our reach, enabling gardeners, hobbyists and designers across the country to easily discover the joy of floral foraging using tools and supplies that respect nature.”
Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,750 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its Retailers of the Century.