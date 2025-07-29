Walmart Inks Big Deal With Major League Soccer

“Soccer is more than a sport. It’s a culture and a community, and one that’s growing rapidly in the U.S.,” said William White, CMO at Walmart. “Walmart is focused on celebrating the game and making it more personal for fans. It’s about celebrating the passion of soccer lovers and creating opportunities for them to connect with the game they love.”

Continued White: “By partnering with MLS and the Leagues Cup, we’re not just supporting soccer — we’re empowering fans to shape its future in the U.S.”

Along with the new partnership, Walmart has launched Walmart.com/Soccer, which features everything from tailgate essentials to team merch, and will evolve throughout the season to reflect fan favorites, tournament timelines and exclusive offerings.

