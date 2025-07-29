 Skip to main content

Walmart Inks Big Deal With Major League Soccer

Multi-year partnership will include merchandise and multi-channel fan engagement
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Through a multi-year deal, Walmart has become an official partner of Major League Soccer.

Walmart has signed a multi-year deal with Major League Soccer (MLS) and Leagues Cup, making the retailer an official partner of the league. The partnership will allow Walmart to activate its brand across stadiums, screens and stores, and also sell official MLS merchandise. 

Key highlights of the partnership include:

  • Leagues Cup Spotlight: Walmart will be visible for the tournament between clubs from MLS and LIGA MX. This year’s edition features a new two-phase format and 18 clubs from both leagues — bringing more top-tier soccer to fans across North America.
  • Dedicated Programming on Saturdays: Beginning in 2026, Saturdays will feature elevated storytelling designed to spotlight marquee matchups and enhance how fans connect with MLS across platforms.
  • Creator Network: Storytelling Beyond the 90 Minutes: MLS is launching a custom creator network to bring together cultural influencers, designers, players and teams to deliver exclusive behind-the-scenes content.
  • Multi-Channel Fan Engagement: Walmart is connecting with fans through digital and in-real-life (IRL) experiences at rivalry matches, tentpole events and community activations, plus branded integrations and national media moments.
“Soccer is more than a sport. It’s a culture and a community, and one that’s growing rapidly in the U.S.,” said William White, CMO at Walmart. “Walmart is focused on celebrating the game and making it more personal for fans. It’s about celebrating the passion of soccer lovers and creating opportunities for them to connect with the game they love.”

Continued White: “By partnering with MLS and the Leagues Cup, we’re not just supporting soccer — we’re empowering fans to shape its future in the U.S.”

Along with the new partnership, Walmart has launched Walmart.com/Soccer, which features everything from tailgate essentials to team merch, and will evolve throughout the season to reflect fan favorites, tournament timelines and exclusive offerings.

Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,750 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. The company employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its Retailers of the Century

