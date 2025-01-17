Walmart Holds Grand Opening of New Home Office

Half the campus is green space, with more than 750,000 native plants, including 5,000 planted trees. It features 7 miles of walking and biking paths, more than 1,000 bike parking spots, 300 EV-charging stations and a rentable bike fleet.

In addition to a centrally located food hall and a AC Hotel by Marriott, the corporate campus features a host of street front retail shops, including Bentonville Bicycle Company, Flyway Brewing, Gearhead Outfitters, The Gents Place, Hatch Early Mood Food, Jamba Juice, Riserva Bar + Tapas, Swig, Walmart Pharmacy, Wright's BBQ, and Yokozuna Sushi. These locations will open in the coming weeks and months.

“This isn't just a workplace; it's a nod to our proud past and our bright future, sparking innovation and community. It’s a world-class campus, Walmart style – one that genuinely mirrors our core values and mission, respects our legacy, and fuels our future,” wrote Marsiglio.

“The new Home Office truly is a testament to what we can accomplish together,” continued Marsiglio. “It’s more than just a place to work – it’s a space to thrive, dream big and shape the future of retail.”

Earlier in the week, Walmart introduced a comprehensive brand refresh. Key features of the brand refresh include a new wordmark inspired by Sam Walton’s classic trucker hat, as well as a color palette that leans on the retailer’s most recognizable tones. Rollout of the refresh began in October 2024 at a store in Springdale, Ark., and remaining stores will be brought up to speed over time.

Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, the retailer employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century.