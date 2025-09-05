Walmart Cuts the Ribbon on Latest High-Tech Distribution Center

“We are thrilled to welcome Walmart to the Lyman community. Walmart’s new high-tech facility is a powerful investment in our future – creating hundreds of quality jobs and bringing lasting career opportunities across the Upstate,” said Lyman Mayor Glenn Greer. “This milestone not only strengthens Lyman but also positions our region for continuing economic growth in the coming years.”

Walmart has been busy building new facilities over the past several months, including a 1-million-square-foot distribution center for Sam’s Club in Jacksonville, Fla.; a state-of-the-art centralized prescription processing facility in Frederick, Md.; and its first-ever owned and operated, case-ready beef facility in Kansas.

Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,750 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its Retailers of the Century.