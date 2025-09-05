 Skip to main content

Walmart Cuts the Ribbon on Latest High-Tech Distribution Center

Facility in South Carolina will serve 180 locations in the region and employ 600 associates
Emily Crowe
Walmart Distribution Center
Walmart's latest high-tech distribution center is located in Lyman, S.C.

Walmart recently held the grand opening of its new 725,000 square-foot perishable distribution center in Lyman, S.C., the third of five new high-tech facilities designed to receive and process fresh produce, eggs, dairy, meat and frozen goods for delivery.

The new distribution center, which leverages advanced automation to process more than double the volume of a traditional distribution center, will service 180 Walmart stores in the area and will be home to more than 600 Walmart associates.

“The opening of our new high-tech perishable distribution center, marks a major step forward in how we get fresher products to customers faster — whether that’s in-store, delivered to their home, or even restocking their refrigerator,” said Rob Montgomery, EVP, supply chain, Walmart U.S.

“We are thrilled to welcome Walmart to the Lyman community. Walmart’s new high-tech facility is a powerful investment in our future – creating hundreds of quality jobs and bringing lasting career opportunities across the Upstate,” said Lyman Mayor Glenn Greer. “This milestone not only strengthens Lyman but also positions our region for continuing economic growth in the coming years.”

Walmart has been busy building new facilities over the past several months, including a 1-million-square-foot distribution center for Sam’s Club in Jacksonville, Fla.; a state-of-the-art centralized prescription processing facility in Frederick, Md.; and its first-ever owned and operated, case-ready beef facility in Kansas.

Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,750 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its Retailers of the Century

