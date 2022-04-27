Walmart Boosts Fuel Discount for Premium Members

To help its Walmart+ members save more money at the pump, Walmart Inc. will offer up to 10 cents off fuel purchases while also expanding the discount to more gas stations nationwide.

Members will instantly save 10 cents off gas at participating fuel stations, which now includes 12,000 Exxon and Mobil stations, and from 5 to 10 cents per gallon at Walmart and Murphy’s stations, depending on local state regulations. Member pricing is also available at hundreds of Sam’s Club locations.

“Ninety-one percent of our customers are aware of the increased prices at the pump and nearly of those told us they are changing behaviors because of them,” said Chris Cracchiolo, SVP and general manager of Walmart+. “More access to a bigger discount will make a difference for our customers. We want Walmart+ to help our customers save time and money, not only when they’re shopping with us, but throughout their day. We’re excited to continue to find new ways to deliver for them.”

“We welcome Walmart+ members to Exxon and Mobil’s 12,000 plus stations across the country and look forward to giving them 10 cents off per gallon,” said Bill Barenborg, U.S. marketing manager for ExxonMobil. “We know that families want to maximize their budgets and look forward to helping them do just that while filling up with Synergy fuel technology that helps improve fuel economy, protect engines and enables better vehicle responsiveness.”

In addition to the new fuel discount, Walmart+ members can now get six months of Spotify Premium for free, and also utilize existing perks including free grocery deliveries from Walmart stores, free shipping on Walmart.com and Scan & Go contactless checkout.

The Walmart+ membership program is available to shoppers for $98 annually.

“Convenience continues to be an area of focus where we must set the pace amongst our competition — and we have, with Walmart+,” Walmart's Chief Merchandising Officer Charles Redfield recently told Progressive Grocer. “Walmart+ brings together a comprehensive set of benefits to make life easier for our customers and bring them solutions at an unprecedented value.”

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates approximately 10,500 stores under 48 banners in 24 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Walmart-owned Sam’s Club ranks No. 9 on the list.