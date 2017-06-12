Walmart to Become Mega-Retailer's Legal Name

In recognition of its growing status as an omnichannel retailer, Wal-Mart Stores Inc. will legally change its name to Walmart Inc., effective Feb. 1, 2018.

“Our customers know us as Walmart, and today they shop with us not only in our stores, but online and with our app as well,” explained Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon. “While our legal name is used in a limited number of places, we felt it was best to have a name that was consistent with the idea that you can shop us however you like as a customer. Looking ahead, we’ll continue to invest in and strengthen our stores around the world and expand our ecommerce capabilities as we help save customers’ time and money. As time goes on, customers will increasingly just think of and see one Walmart.”

McMillon expounded on the pending name change in a blog on Walmart’s corporate site, in which he noted, “Even though our corporate name has changed, what won’t change is that Walmart will be there for customers — saving them money and time and helping make every day just a little bit easier.”

Walmart operates under almost 60 banners globally, including ecommerce sites, and has 11,600-plus stores and clubs in 28 countries. The company will continue to trade on the NYSE as WMT.

Walmart’s formal legal name when it incorporated in 1969 was Wal-Mart Inc. It became Wal-Mart Stores Inc. in 1970, the same year Walmart went public, and has remained the mega-retailer's legal name ever since. The company has used the current Walmart logo in its operations since 2008.