Wakefern Taps NIQ to Support Supplier Collabs
“NIQ’s advanced measurement capabilities, combined with our cooperative’s nearly eight decades of supermarket expertise, ensures that our teams, members and suppliers have the tools and knowledge we need to make fast decisions that deliver even greater value to the customers we serve every day,” noted Darren Caudill, Wakefern’s chief sales officer.
“Our collaboration with Wakefern underscores NIQ’s unwavering commitment to delivering end-to-end value for our retail clients and bringing manufacturers closer to the consumer,” said Liz Buchanan, president of Chicago-based NIQ North America. “By integrating Wakefern’s grocery leadership with NIQ’s industry-capabilities, including our Activate Platform, we’re not only meeting the evolving needs of today’s shoppers — we’re also empowering smarter decisions and driving sustainable business growth.”
Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp. is the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. The company comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate hundreds of supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, Fairway Market and Di Bruno Bros. banners. Wakefern is No. 27 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.