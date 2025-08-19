Wakefern Taps NIQ to Support Supplier Collabs

Wakefern has teamed with NIQ to boost loyalty insights and real-time data to help its category managers and their suppliers make the best customer-focused decisions for such banners as ShopRite.

Retailer-owned supermarket cooperative Wakefern Food Corp. has chosen consumer intelligence company NielsenIQ to power Wakefern’s collaboration with suppliers. The move aims to boost loyalty insights and real-time data to help Wakefern category managers and their suppliers make the best customer-focused decisions.

Wakefern will use NIQ’s advanced software and analytics to support program operations and processes, improve supplier engagement and deliver greater value to shoppers.

According to NIQ, its Activate Platform is a customer insights and assortment optimization solution that has helped retailers and brands gain a deeper understanding of customer needs. Offering predictive planning capabilities and what the NIQ maintains is the most complete view of the market, the platform’s AI-powered tools were designed to help supermarkets develop strong data-driven assortment strategies and provide personalized customer experiences. Further, NIQ’s solution will support procurement category reviews, assortment optimization and business performance management.

