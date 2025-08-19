 Skip to main content

Wakefern Taps NIQ to Support Supplier Collabs

Retailer co-op deploys customer insights and assortment optimization solution
Wakefern has teamed with NIQ to boost loyalty insights and real-time data to help its category managers and their suppliers make the best customer-focused decisions for such banners as ShopRite.

Retailer-owned supermarket cooperative Wakefern Food Corp. has chosen consumer intelligence company NielsenIQ to power Wakefern’s collaboration with suppliers. The move aims to boost loyalty insights and real-time data to help Wakefern category managers and their suppliers make the best customer-focused decisions. 

Wakefern will use NIQ’s advanced software and analytics to support program operations and processes, improve supplier engagement and deliver greater value to shoppers.

According to NIQ, its Activate Platform is a customer insights and assortment optimization solution that has helped retailers and brands gain a deeper understanding of customer needs. Offering predictive planning capabilities and what the NIQ maintains is the most complete view of the market, the platform’s AI-powered tools were designed to help supermarkets develop strong data-driven assortment strategies and provide personalized customer experiences. Further, NIQ’s solution will support procurement category reviews, assortment optimization and business performance management.

“NIQ’s advanced measurement capabilities, combined with our cooperative’s nearly eight decades of supermarket expertise, ensures that our teams, members and suppliers have the tools and knowledge we need to make fast decisions that deliver even greater value to the customers we serve every day,” noted Darren Caudill, Wakefern’s chief sales officer.

“Our collaboration with Wakefern underscores NIQ’s unwavering commitment to delivering end-to-end value for our retail clients and bringing manufacturers closer to the consumer,” said Liz Buchanan, president of Chicago-based NIQ North America. “By integrating Wakefern’s grocery leadership with NIQ’s industry-capabilities, including our Activate Platform, we’re not only meeting the evolving needs of today’s shoppers — we’re also empowering smarter decisions and driving sustainable business growth.”

Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp. is the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. The company comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate hundreds of supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, Fairway Market and Di Bruno Bros. banners. Wakefern is No. 27 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

