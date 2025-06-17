Vermont's Georgia Market Under New Ownership
“We are honored to take the reins of Georgia Market and continue its tradition as a family-owned business,” noted Zev Werts, a retired chef who took over the operation of the market with his family this past March. “We understand the important role this store plays in the community, and we’re excited to serve local residents with the same dedication and care.”
To that end, Werts told the Saint Albans Messenger last month that the community market at 962 Ethan Allen Highway would carry more local products, connect shoppers with producers, and boost its renewable-energy efforts. The grocer is also offering employees a healthy-child program, scholarships, the opportunity to offset daycare or after-school programs, and a “living wage” from the time they start working.
“NCB is committed to empowering local grocery retailers in their mission to serve their communities,” said Damon Ralph, SVP of Arlington, Va.-based NCB, which is committed to supporting cooperatives and socially responsible businesses. “Through this transaction, NCB is proud to support Georgia Market, ensuring it remains a stable and trusted partner in delivering fresh, quality food and strengthening the local economy.”