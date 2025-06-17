Vermont's Georgia Market Under New Ownership

A loan from National Co-operative Bank has enabled Georgia Market to remain a family business, even under new ownership. Left to right: NCB's Damon Ralph and Georgia Market's new owner, Zev Werts

Wesley Enterprises has closed on a $3,134,000 SBA 7(a) loan from National Cooperative Bank (NCB) to acquire Georgia, Vt.-based independent grocer Georgia Market. The retailer, a community stalwart for almost two decades, will continue to provide essential goods and services as it transitions to new ownership.

Since it opened in 2005, Georgia Market has been the only grocery store in the area, offering a full range of groceries, including an in-house meat department, a bakery and a deli. The business also includes an associated gas station and self-service car wash.

The store’s longtime owners, Ray and Claudette Bouffard, who wished to retire, decided to sell the store to their close friends the Werts, thereby ensuring that it remains family-owned and keeps serving the community as it always has.