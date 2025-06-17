 Skip to main content

Vermont's Georgia Market Under New Ownership

Beloved indie will remain family-owned thanks to $3M loan
Bridget Goldschmidt
A loan from National Co-operative Bank has enabled Georgia Market to remain a family business, even under new ownership. Left to right: NCB's Damon Ralph and Georgia Market's new owner, Zev Werts

Wesley Enterprises has closed on a $3,134,000 SBA 7(a) loan from National Cooperative Bank (NCB) to acquire Georgia, Vt.-based independent grocer Georgia Market. The retailer, a community stalwart for almost two decades, will continue to provide essential goods and services as it transitions to new ownership. 

Since it opened in 2005, Georgia Market has been the only grocery store in the area, offering a full range of groceries, including an in-house meat department, a bakery and a deli. The business also includes an associated gas station and self-service car wash.

The store’s longtime owners, Ray and Claudette Bouffard, who wished to retire, decided to sell the store to their close friends the Werts, thereby ensuring that it remains family-owned and keeps serving the community as it always has. 

“We are honored to take the reins of Georgia Market and continue its tradition as a family-owned business,” noted Zev Werts, a retired chef who took over the operation of the market with his family this past March. “We understand the important role this store plays in the community, and we’re excited to serve local residents with the same dedication and care.”

To that end, Werts told the Saint Albans Messenger last month that the community market at 962 Ethan Allen Highway would carry more local products, connect shoppers with producers, and boost its renewable-energy efforts. The grocer is also offering employees a healthy-child program, scholarships, the opportunity to offset daycare or after-school programs, and  a “living wage” from the time they start working.

“NCB is committed to empowering local grocery retailers in their mission to serve their communities,” said Damon Ralph, SVP of Arlington, Va.-based NCB, which is committed to supporting cooperatives and socially responsible businesses. “Through this transaction, NCB is proud to support Georgia Market, ensuring it remains a stable and trusted partner in delivering fresh, quality food and strengthening the local economy.”

