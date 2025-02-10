Vallarta Supermarkets Expands Use of RELEX to Include Pricing, Promo Optimization

Using RELEX’s solution, Vallarta can set flexible, data-driven pricing strategies that protect margins and align with market conditions, while seamlessly managing and optimizing promotions from start to finish. By analyzing past promotions, strategically planning future campaigns and maximizing revenue potential, Vallarta is able to run each promotion with precision and effectiveness. The unified solution also enables Vallarta to bolster cross-team collaboration within merchandising, hone its competitive edge and reaffirm their mission to deliver authentic, high-quality products to the communities they serve.

“We’re pleased to build on our work and collaborative partnership with Vallarta, enabling them to navigate the evolving demands of grocery retail through our AI-powered pricing and promotions solutions,” said Keith Adams, SVP, North America at Atlanta-based RELEX, which also works with ADUSA and Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, among others. “Vallarta’s extended use of RELEX highlights the value of a unified merchandising solution including space, pricing and promotions optimization solutions. As they implement advanced pricing strategies, Vallarta is set to lift their bottom line and deliver even greater value to their customers. We look forward to supporting Vallarta as they leverage these new capabilities for continued success.”

Pacoima, Calif.-based Vallarta has 57 stores located within the Golden State, spanning Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Tulare, Orange, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus and Fresno counties. The Latino-owned supermarket chain employs more than 8,000 associates.