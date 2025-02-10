 Skip to main content

Vallarta Supermarkets Expands Use of RELEX to Include Pricing, Promo Optimization

AI-powered solution offers enhanced accuracy
An expansion with RELEX aims to bring improved accuracy to Vallarta’s pricing strategies and increase sales and profitability.

Regional grocer Vallarta Supermarkets has expanded its use of RELEX Solutions, a provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions, to encompass advanced pricing and promotion planning optimization. Last year, the Hispanic food retailer tapped RELEX to deploy space and assortment planning across all of its stores and more than 30,000 SKUs. The expansion with RELEX aims to bring improved accuracy to Vallarta’s pricing strategies and increase sales and profitability. 

Before going with RELEX, Vallarta managed pricing and promotions through a legacy system. The expansion will enable the grocer to streamline processes, boost planning efficiency and adapt to the challenges of today’s competitive landscape with greater agility. RELEX’s AI-driven solution will permit Vallarta to evaluate pricing and promotional scenarios in advance, meet its goals for sustainable growth and ultimately deliver greater value to customers. 

“At Vallarta, providing fresh, authentic food to our communities is central to our mission,”  said John Sellers, SVP of merchandising at the retailer. “Expanding our use of RELEX allows us to enhance pricing and promotions with greater accuracy, delivering customer value while protecting our margins. This decision is an important part of our growth, giving us the insights we need to make smarter decisions in pricing and promotions. We’re confident RELEX will support our sustainable growth and enable us to keep meeting our shoppers’ evolving needs.” 

Using RELEX’s solution, Vallarta can set flexible, data-driven pricing strategies that protect margins and align with market conditions, while seamlessly managing and optimizing promotions from start to finish. By analyzing past promotions, strategically planning future campaigns and maximizing revenue potential, Vallarta is able to run each promotion with precision and effectiveness. The unified solution also enables Vallarta to bolster cross-team collaboration within merchandising, hone its competitive edge and reaffirm their mission to deliver authentic, high-quality products to the communities they serve. 

“We’re pleased to build on our work and collaborative partnership with Vallarta, enabling them to navigate the evolving demands of grocery retail through our AI-powered pricing and promotions solutions,” said Keith Adams, SVP, North America at Atlanta-based RELEX, which also works with ADUSA and Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, among others. “Vallarta’s extended use of RELEX highlights the value of a unified merchandising solution including space, pricing and promotions optimization solutions. As they implement advanced pricing strategies, Vallarta is set to lift their bottom line and deliver even greater value to their customers. We look forward to supporting Vallarta as they leverage these new capabilities for continued success.” 

Pacoima, Calif.-based Vallarta has 57 stores located within the Golden State, spanning Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Tulare, Orange, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus and Fresno counties. The Latino-owned supermarket chain employs more than 8,000 associates. 

