Vallarta Supermarkets Expanding Fresh Food Innovation
Logile’s solutions adopted by Vallarta include AI and machine-learning (ML)-based item-level forecasting, production planning, recipe and nutrition management, grind management, yield management and scale management. Cookbook, which is slated for implementation in Q3, is a tablet-based app that guides users step by step through food production with full recipe visibility, including ingredients, batch sizes, process steps with visuals, and nutritional info. The solution replaces paper recipe books to ensure up-to-date, accessible instructions, thereby improving accuracy, efficiency and consistency across operations.
“Food retailers need more than just a production planning system,” said Purna Mishra, Founder and CEO of Southlake, Texas-based Logile. “They need a holistic, connected approach to fresh food operations. Integrating accurate forecasting and fresh food management into a single, intelligent platform enables effective planning, enhanced visibility and simplified execution. Vallarta is a leader in fresh and prepared food innovation, and their pioneering implementation shows how automation and AI-driven insights can help ensure product consistency, quality and profitability across all store locations while earning customer loyalty.”
As of 2025, Pacoima, Calif.-based Vallarta operates 61 stores throughout California’s Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Tulare, Orange, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus and Fresno counties, employing more than 8,000 team members. The company, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, is No. 85 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.