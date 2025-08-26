 Skip to main content

Vallarta Supermarkets Expanding Fresh Food Innovation

Hispanic grocer deploys Logile Fresh Item Management solutions across stores
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Vallarta Supermarkets Aguas Frescas Main Image
As one of the first retailers to adopt Logile’s fresh production technology, Vallarta played a key role in developing and honing these solutions to meet the needs of a high-volume grocery environment in a single centralized platform.

Vallarta Supermarkets has implemented Logile Inc.’s Fresh Item Management suite across the Hispanic grocery store chain, bringing intelligent automation and streamlined execution to its locations. As one of the first retailers to adopt Logile’s fresh production technology, Vallarta played a key role in developing and honing these solutions to meet the needs of a high-volume grocery environment in a single centralized platform. 

Part of Logile’s Connected Workforce Platform, the fully integrated solutions align fresh food operations with store execution management for a seamless in-store experience. Automated workflows and real-time data minimize guesswork and enable store associates to improve execution and customer service. Vallarta previously depended on fragmented processes with a data-driven, automated approach. 

[RELATED: Fresh Food Continues Growth Trajectory]

“Delivering fresh, high-quality products is at the heart of our operations, and we needed a smarter way to manage production and inventory,” said Steve Netherton, Vallarta’s CIO and VP of continuous improvement. “Logile’s technology has helped us modernize our approach, bringing centralization, better structure and visibility to fresh food management. Vallarta has seen a significant reduction in pitch and donation and now has enterprise visibility into performance compliance. Our associates can work more efficiently within a single seamless platform to reduce waste and ensure customers always find the fresh items they expect.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Logile’s solutions adopted by Vallarta include AI and machine-learning (ML)-based item-level forecasting, production planning, recipe and nutrition management, grind management, yield management and scale management. Cookbook, which is slated for implementation in Q3, is a tablet-based app that guides users step by step through food production with full recipe visibility, including ingredients, batch sizes, process steps with visuals, and nutritional info. The solution replaces paper recipe books to ensure up-to-date, accessible instructions, thereby improving accuracy, efficiency and consistency across operations. 

“Food retailers need more than just a production planning system,” said Purna Mishra, Founder and CEO of Southlake, Texas-based Logile. “They need a holistic, connected approach to fresh food operations. Integrating accurate forecasting and fresh food management into a single, intelligent platform enables effective planning, enhanced visibility and simplified execution. Vallarta is a leader in fresh and prepared food innovation, and their pioneering implementation shows how automation and AI-driven insights can help ensure product consistency, quality and profitability across all store locations while earning customer loyalty.”

As of 2025, Pacoima, Calif.-based Vallarta operates 61 stores throughout California’s Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Tulare, Orange, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus and Fresno counties, employing more than 8,000 team members. The company, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, is No. 85 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds