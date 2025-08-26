Vallarta Supermarkets Expanding Fresh Food Innovation

As one of the first retailers to adopt Logile’s fresh production technology, Vallarta played a key role in developing and honing these solutions to meet the needs of a high-volume grocery environment in a single centralized platform.

Vallarta Supermarkets has implemented Logile Inc.’s Fresh Item Management suite across the Hispanic grocery store chain, bringing intelligent automation and streamlined execution to its locations. As one of the first retailers to adopt Logile’s fresh production technology, Vallarta played a key role in developing and honing these solutions to meet the needs of a high-volume grocery environment in a single centralized platform.

Part of Logile’s Connected Workforce Platform, the fully integrated solutions align fresh food operations with store execution management for a seamless in-store experience. Automated workflows and real-time data minimize guesswork and enable store associates to improve execution and customer service. Vallarta previously depended on fragmented processes with a data-driven, automated approach.

“Delivering fresh, high-quality products is at the heart of our operations, and we needed a smarter way to manage production and inventory,” said Steve Netherton, Vallarta’s CIO and VP of continuous improvement. “Logile’s technology has helped us modernize our approach, bringing centralization, better structure and visibility to fresh food management. Vallarta has seen a significant reduction in pitch and donation and now has enterprise visibility into performance compliance. Our associates can work more efficiently within a single seamless platform to reduce waste and ensure customers always find the fresh items they expect.”