Vallarta Supermarkets Doubles Down in Modesto
In addition to this new look, the new Modesto store will offer the signature departments that Vallarta is known for, including the Carnicería, the heart of its stores. In this section, known as the Home of the Original Carne Asada, customers can find premium cuts like Ranchera — a thinly sliced flank steak available unseasoned or marinated in Vallarta’s signature spice blend.
Other well-known departments include the Pescadería, the Guacamole & Pico de Gallo Station, the Juice Bar, La Frutería, and the Cremería. La Cocina de Vallarta offers ready-made meals, while the Dulcería is Vallarta’s candy section.
During the grand-opening celebration on Aug. 27, Vallarta Supermarkets will donate $7,500 to local charities and schools in the Modesto area and give away reusable bags filled with groceries to the first 300 customers.
Vallarta’s first Modesto store, located at 3900 Pelandale Avenue, brought 227 new jobs to the region. With the opening of this second Modesto location, Vallarta is adding 194 more jobs to the vibrant central California city.
As of 2025, Pacoima, Calif.-based Vallarta operates 61 stores throughout California’s Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Tulare, Orange, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus and Fresno counties, employing more than 8,000 team members. The company, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, is No. 85 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.