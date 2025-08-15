 Skip to main content

Vallarta Supermarkets Doubles Down in Modesto

Latino-owned grocery chain to open 2nd location in California city this year
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Vallarta Supermarkets
Vallarta’s La Cocina offers the convenience of a ready-made meal for any time of day.

One of California’s largest Latino-owned grocery chains is quickly doubling down in the city of Modesto.

Following the success of its first Modesto location, which opened in February, Vallarta Supermarkets has revealed that it will open its second location in the city on Aug. 27. 

“The incredible response to our first Modesto store made it clear – this community is full of heart, culture and energy that aligns with who we are at Vallarta,” said Lizette Gomez, Vallarta’s director of marketing. “With this second location, we’re not only expanding access to the high-quality, authentic foods our customers love, but we’re also introducing a refreshed in-store experience that reflects the evolving tastes and needs of the Modesto community.”

Located at 2401 East Orangeburg Avenue, the latest store design blends the vibrant culinary spirit of Mexico City with the relaxed coastal charm of Puerto Vallarta. Emphasizing transparency, open views into many of the departments invite customers to witness the food-making process, from masa prepared in traditional nixtamal tanks to custom cakes and freshly made ceviche. 

Colorful and textured finishes create a modern space rooted in Mexican and Latin food culture, designed for communities to linger, discover traditional ingredients and explore new flavors.

In addition to this new look, the new Modesto store will offer the signature departments that Vallarta is known for, including the Carnicería, the heart of its stores. In this section, known as the Home of the Original Carne Asada, customers can find premium cuts like Ranchera — a thinly sliced flank steak available unseasoned or marinated in Vallarta’s signature spice blend. 

Other well-known departments include the Pescadería, the Guacamole & Pico de Gallo Station, the Juice Bar, La Frutería, and the Cremería. La Cocina de Vallarta offers ready-made meals, while the Dulcería is Vallarta’s candy section.

During the grand-opening celebration on Aug. 27, Vallarta Supermarkets will donate $7,500 to local charities and schools in the Modesto area and give away reusable bags filled with groceries to the first 300 customers.

Vallarta’s first Modesto store, located at 3900 Pelandale Avenue, brought 227 new jobs to the region. With the opening of this second Modesto location, Vallarta is adding 194 more jobs to the vibrant central California city.

As of 2025, Pacoima, Calif.-based Vallarta operates 61 stores throughout California’s Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Tulare, Orange, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus and Fresno counties, employing more than 8,000 team members. The company, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, is No. 85 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

