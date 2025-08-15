Vallarta Supermarkets Doubles Down in Modesto

Vallarta’s La Cocina offers the convenience of a ready-made meal for any time of day.

One of California’s largest Latino-owned grocery chains is quickly doubling down in the city of Modesto.

Following the success of its first Modesto location, which opened in February, Vallarta Supermarkets has revealed that it will open its second location in the city on Aug. 27.

“The incredible response to our first Modesto store made it clear – this community is full of heart, culture and energy that aligns with who we are at Vallarta,” said Lizette Gomez, Vallarta’s director of marketing. “With this second location, we’re not only expanding access to the high-quality, authentic foods our customers love, but we’re also introducing a refreshed in-store experience that reflects the evolving tastes and needs of the Modesto community.”

Located at 2401 East Orangeburg Avenue, the latest store design blends the vibrant culinary spirit of Mexico City with the relaxed coastal charm of Puerto Vallarta. Emphasizing transparency, open views into many of the departments invite customers to witness the food-making process, from masa prepared in traditional nixtamal tanks to custom cakes and freshly made ceviche.

Colorful and textured finishes create a modern space rooted in Mexican and Latin food culture, designed for communities to linger, discover traditional ingredients and explore new flavors.