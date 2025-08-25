 Skip to main content

URM Stores, Superfridge Aim to Transform In-Store Promos

100+ independent store locations to get dual-temp coolers featuring digital displays
Superfridge’s dual-temperature units with integrated video monitors are built especially for independent grocers.

URM Stores, the Inland Northwest’s largest food distributor, has formed a marketing agreement with Superfridge, an in-store media and promotions platform for retailers and CPG brands, to deploy more than 100 Superfridge dual-temperature coolers equipped with high-visibility digital displays across member-owner independent grocery stores.

“For more than a century, URM has equipped our member-owners to thrive in a dynamic retail landscape,” said Mike McShane, VP of procurement and profit centers at Spokane, Wash.-based URM. “This partnership helps our independent grocers deliver a modern shopper experience at the point of purchase – driving conversions, increasing trial and strengthening customer loyalty. With Superfridge, our stores can offer the kind of professional promotions and accountability that national brands increasingly expect.”

[RELATED: Consumers Want More Refrigerated Foods - Study]

According to Superfridge, its fully managed, data-driven program consistently delivers 35%-57% sales lift on featured items, turning refrigerated and frozen sections into a revenue-driving media platform inside the store. In contrast to many retail media networks designed for large national chains, Superfridge’s dual-temperature units with integrated video monitors are built especially for independents, enabling them to deliver a modern, high-impact shopper experience with no incremental workload. The turnkey solution includes equipment, dynamic video content, biweekly campaign refreshes and post-campaign sales analytics, all at no out-of-pocket cost.

“We’re honored to collaborate with URM and their network of independent grocers,” noted Tom O'Reilly, CEO of Tampa, Fla.-based Superfridge. “As shopper expectations rise and CPG brands seek measurable results, in-store media has become essential for sustainable growth. Our platform empowers independents to offer a premium promotional environment that drives results and keeps them competitive in a rapidly evolving market.”

Each cooler unit is professionally installed, merchandised and updated every two weeks to keep content fresh, relevant and compelling for shoppers. By combining aggregated scale with transparent reporting and seamless execution, Superfridge empowers independents to build stronger relationships with CPG partners and capture more brand-funded campaigns.

Founded in 1921 by a group of five independent grocery store owners, URM serves 132 member-owners representing 259 grocery stores across the Pacific Northwest, among them 30 company-owned stores, as well as 750 restaurants, convenience stores and other institutional customers. Grocers that the distributor works with include Rosauers, Yoke’s Fresh Markets, Super 1 Foods and Harvest Foods. 

