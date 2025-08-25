URM Stores, Superfridge Aim to Transform In-Store Promos
“We’re honored to collaborate with URM and their network of independent grocers,” noted Tom O'Reilly, CEO of Tampa, Fla.-based Superfridge. “As shopper expectations rise and CPG brands seek measurable results, in-store media has become essential for sustainable growth. Our platform empowers independents to offer a premium promotional environment that drives results and keeps them competitive in a rapidly evolving market.”
Each cooler unit is professionally installed, merchandised and updated every two weeks to keep content fresh, relevant and compelling for shoppers. By combining aggregated scale with transparent reporting and seamless execution, Superfridge empowers independents to build stronger relationships with CPG partners and capture more brand-funded campaigns.
Founded in 1921 by a group of five independent grocery store owners, URM serves 132 member-owners representing 259 grocery stores across the Pacific Northwest, among them 30 company-owned stores, as well as 750 restaurants, convenience stores and other institutional customers. Grocers that the distributor works with include Rosauers, Yoke’s Fresh Markets, Super 1 Foods and Harvest Foods.