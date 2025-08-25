URM Stores, Superfridge Aim to Transform In-Store Promos

URM Stores, the Inland Northwest’s largest food distributor, has formed a marketing agreement with Superfridge, an in-store media and promotions platform for retailers and CPG brands, to deploy more than 100 Superfridge dual-temperature coolers equipped with high-visibility digital displays across member-owner independent grocery stores.

“For more than a century, URM has equipped our member-owners to thrive in a dynamic retail landscape,” said Mike McShane, VP of procurement and profit centers at Spokane, Wash.-based URM. “This partnership helps our independent grocers deliver a modern shopper experience at the point of purchase – driving conversions, increasing trial and strengthening customer loyalty. With Superfridge, our stores can offer the kind of professional promotions and accountability that national brands increasingly expect.”

According to Superfridge, its fully managed, data-driven program consistently delivers 35%-57% sales lift on featured items, turning refrigerated and frozen sections into a revenue-driving media platform inside the store. In contrast to many retail media networks designed for large national chains, Superfridge’s dual-temperature units with integrated video monitors are built especially for independents, enabling them to deliver a modern, high-impact shopper experience with no incremental workload. The turnkey solution includes equipment, dynamic video content, biweekly campaign refreshes and post-campaign sales analytics, all at no out-of-pocket cost.