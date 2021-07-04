UPDATING: Welcome Back, (Some) Trade Shows

As we enter the second year of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, many grocery and food industry organizations are planning to bring back their in-person events, while others have postponed or canceled.

Below are some of the events that have been affected so far. Progressive Grocer will update this list regularly as we receive more information about live, postponed, canceled or rescheduled events.

Events are listed in the chronological order in which they were originally scheduled.

APRIL

4/28 University of Arizona Global Retailing Conference, virtual.

4/26 NACDS Annual Meeting, virtual.

MAY

5/4 Western Association of Food Chains Leadership Summit, virtual.

5/11 Food Safety Summit, virtual.

5/22 NRA Show, Chicago, canceled.

5/24 Natural Products Expo West, virtual.

JUNE

6/1 Nielsen Consumer 360, Orlando, Fla., canceled.

6/6 IDDBA, Houston, Texas, canceled.

6/8 GS1 Connect 2021, virtual.

6/11 SupplySide PHX, Phoenix, Ariz., in-person event.

6/22 Sweet and Snacks Expo, Indianapolis, in-person event.

6/24 United Fresh, Los Angeles, Calif., in-person event.

JULY

7/11 Seafood Expo, Boston, canceled.

7/14 World Tea Conference and Expo, Denver, in-person event.

7/21 PMA Foodservice, Monterey, Calif., in-person event.

AUGUST

8/17 RILA Retail Asset Protection Conference, Orlando, Fla., in-person event.

8/21 NACDS Total Store Expo, Denver, in-person event.

8/22 Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo/Healthy Food Expo West, Anaheim, Calif., in-person event.

8/22 Coffee Fest Anaheim, Anaheim, Calif., in-person event.

8/22 SPECS Show 2021, National Harbor, Md., in-person event

8/22 ASD Market Week, Las Vegas, in-person event.

8/24 SupplySide East, Secaucus, N.J., in-person event.

SEPTEMBER

9/1 Home Delivery World, Atlanta, in-person event.

9/12 Food Automation and Manufacturing Conference and Expo, Miami, in-person event.

9/19 Groceryshop, Las Vegas, in-person event.

9/22 Natural Products Expo East, Philadelphia, in-person event.

9/27 Summer Fancy Food Show, New York City, in-person event.

OCTOBER

10/18 Sustainable Brands Summit, San Diego, Calif., in-person event.

10/25 SupplySide West, Las Vegas, in-person event.

10/28 PMA Fresh, New Orleans, in-person event.

NOVEMBER

11/3-4 Progressive Grocer Top Women in Grocery, Orlando, Fla., in-person event.

11/14 PLMA Trade Show, Chicago, in-person event.

DECEMBER

12/5 RECon, Las Vegas, in-person event.

12/9 Plant-Based World Expo, New York City, in-person event.