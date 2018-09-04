No one could have predicted the revolutionary changes currently underway in retail – from voice-activated shopping to swinging through a pickup window to get tonight’s dinner ingredients. This is just the beginning.



With a complex web of blended and digital touchpoints along the shopper journey, retailers are continually faced with gaining or losing share of consumer spending. To succeed, they must anticipate shoppers’ needs and be ready for that instantaneous buy moment.



Read IRI’s latest paper, “Unspoken Shopper Behavior Predicts the Path to Growth,” to learn how to use today’s shopper behavior to predict sales performance tomorrow and how to focus efforts to have the greatest impact.