Press enter to search
Close search

United Fresh Looks for Innovative Products, Solutions

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

United Fresh Looks for Innovative Products, Solutions

By Abby Kleckler - 02/07/2020
United Fresh Looks for Innovative Products, Solutions
United Fresh 2020 Convention & Expo will take place June 16-19 in San Diego.

United Fresh Produce Association has opened the application period for the 2020 United Fresh Innovation Awards. Companies are encouraged to nominate their products and solutions in seven categories for the winning title, which will be revealed at the United Fresh 2020 Convention & Expo, set for June 16-19 in San Diego.

“The pace of innovation in the fresh produce industry continues to excel at an unprecedented rate, and nowhere is that more evident than in the United Fresh Innovation Awards,” said Tom Stenzel, president and CEO of United Fresh. “Each year, we’re honored to recognize new and improved products and technologies that stimulate the growth and profitability of our industry.”

This year’s Innovation Award categories are:

  • Best New Field Technology 
  • Best New Food Safety Solution 
  • Best New Fruit Product 
  • Best New Indoor Growing Technology 
  • Best New Packaging 
  • Best New Packing/Processing Equipment 
  • Best New Vegetable Product 

To submit your product or service for consideration in the 2020 United Fresh Innovation Awards competition, visit www.unitedfreshshow.org. The deadline to submit is April 15.

Expo attendees will be able to vote for their favorite United Fresh Innovation Awards finalists in each category during the trade show. Winners will be announced from the Main Stage on the trade show floor on Thursday, June 18. Companies applying for the awards in any category must be United Fresh exhibitors to be eligible to participate.

See the winners of the 2019 Produce Innovation Awards.

Also Worth Reading

United Fresh 2020 to Feature Inaugural Controlled-Environment Pavilion

Collaboration with CEA Food Safety Coalition aimed at buyers, growers, partners

Retail, Food Industries Cheer as USMCA Passes Senate

Retail, Food Industries Cheer as USMCA Passes Senate

Trade pact now awaits president’s signature

2019 Retail Produce & Floral Review

2019 Retail Produce & Floral Review: The Primacy of Produce

This year's survey shows that the category still helps customers decide where to shop

United Fresh

Produce Innovation Awards Announced at United Fresh

7 winners honored out of 48 nominations

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Produce / Floral
United Fresh 2020 to Feature Inaugural Controlled-Environment Pavilion
Produce / Floral
United Fresh Opens Nominations for 2 Innovation Awards