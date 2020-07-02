United Fresh Looks for Innovative Products, Solutions

United Fresh Produce Association has opened the application period for the 2020 United Fresh Innovation Awards. Companies are encouraged to nominate their products and solutions in seven categories for the winning title, which will be revealed at the United Fresh 2020 Convention & Expo, set for June 16-19 in San Diego.

“The pace of innovation in the fresh produce industry continues to excel at an unprecedented rate, and nowhere is that more evident than in the United Fresh Innovation Awards,” said Tom Stenzel, president and CEO of United Fresh. “Each year, we’re honored to recognize new and improved products and technologies that stimulate the growth and profitability of our industry.”

This year’s Innovation Award categories are:

Best New Field Technology

Best New Food Safety Solution

Best New Fruit Product

Best New Indoor Growing Technology

Best New Packaging

Best New Packing/Processing Equipment

Best New Vegetable Product

To submit your product or service for consideration in the 2020 United Fresh Innovation Awards competition, visit www.unitedfreshshow.org. The deadline to submit is April 15.

Expo attendees will be able to vote for their favorite United Fresh Innovation Awards finalists in each category during the trade show. Winners will be announced from the Main Stage on the trade show floor on Thursday, June 18. Companies applying for the awards in any category must be United Fresh exhibitors to be eligible to participate.

See the winners of the 2019 Produce Innovation Awards.