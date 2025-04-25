 Skip to main content

United Family Opens 100th Store in New Mexico

New Market Street location welcomes shoppers in Rio Rancho
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Ribbon Cutting Rio Rancho
On April 24, The United Family held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Market Street north of Albuquerque.

United Supermarkets, LLC just hit a major milestone, opening its 100th location. The grocery operator, also known as The United Family, unveiled its latest Market Street store in Rio Rancho, N.M.

Following an April 24 ribbon-cutting ceremony, the Market Street store is now serving customers in that town north of Albuquerque. Market Street is an upscale banner for the company, and this is the first of that format to be built from the ground up.

[RELATED: ALDI Raises the Stakes in Vegas]

In addition to grocery and household staples and an array of fresh foods, the market features a Chopsticks Noodle Bar with Sushi and SMōK’D Pit BBQ fare. Customers can take advantage of amenities including an onsite concierge who can coordinate catering events, grocery pickup and delivery and a drive-thru pharmacy, among other services.

“We can’t say enough about how excited we are to introduce the Market Street brand to the community of Rio Rancho,” said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family. “The store is beautiful, spacious, and full of the best that Market Street has to offer its guests. Not to mention, it’s especially meaningful to our company that this store marks our 100th location. It couldn’t be in a better community.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
Rio Rancho kitchen
The upscale Market Street concept includes foodservice-at-retail offerings.

Store director Dan Szuch said that the team is eager to get to work meeting shoppers’ needs and tastes. “I have been part of this community for a long time and I can’t wait to continue serving the community in this incredible new store. This store has a lot of amazing things to offer, but I promise that great service will remain at the core of what we do. I know this team will do their best to make every day extraordinary for our guests,” he remarked.

It’s been a busy month for The United Family, which recently broke ground  on a new United Supermarkets grocery store and fuel station in the West Texas town of Andrews.

United Supermarkets LLC operates stores in 54 communities across Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, Texas, The United Family currently operates 100 retail grocery stores under four banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos and Albertsons Market. It also operates 40 convenience stores under three unique banners: United Express, Market Street Express and Albertsons Market Express. The United Family also includes ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, USM Manufacturing and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Albertsons Cos.

As of Feb. 22, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,270 retail food and drug stores with 1,728 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.  

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds