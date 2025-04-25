United Family Opens 100th Store in New Mexico

The upscale Market Street concept includes foodservice-at-retail offerings.
Store director Dan Szuch said that the team is eager to get to work meeting shoppers’ needs and tastes. “I have been part of this community for a long time and I can’t wait to continue serving the community in this incredible new store. This store has a lot of amazing things to offer, but I promise that great service will remain at the core of what we do. I know this team will do their best to make every day extraordinary for our guests,” he remarked.
It’s been a busy month for The United Family, which recently broke ground on a new United Supermarkets grocery store and fuel station in the West Texas town of Andrews.
United Supermarkets LLC operates stores in 54 communities across Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, Texas, The United Family currently operates 100 retail grocery stores under four banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos and Albertsons Market. It also operates 40 convenience stores under three unique banners: United Express, Market Street Express and Albertsons Market Express. The United Family also includes ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, USM Manufacturing and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Albertsons Cos.
As of Feb. 22, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,270 retail food and drug stores with 1,728 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.