United Family Opens 100th Store in New Mexico

United Supermarkets, LLC just hit a major milestone, opening its 100th location. The grocery operator, also known as The United Family, unveiled its latest Market Street store in Rio Rancho, N.M.

Following an April 24 ribbon-cutting ceremony, the Market Street store is now serving customers in that town north of Albuquerque. Market Street is an upscale banner for the company, and this is the first of that format to be built from the ground up.

In addition to grocery and household staples and an array of fresh foods, the market features a Chopsticks Noodle Bar with Sushi and SMōK’D Pit BBQ fare. Customers can take advantage of amenities including an onsite concierge who can coordinate catering events, grocery pickup and delivery and a drive-thru pharmacy, among other services.