UNFI Warehouse Workers in Florida Gain 1st Contract
“What Local 79 members have achieved at UNFI is part of a larger movement sweeping the country,” said Tom Erickson, director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. “From coast to coast, UNFI workers are standing up, joining the Teamsters, and winning the wages, benefits, and protections they have been denied for too long. This is how we raise standards across the industry, and we are just getting started.”
“We’re pleased to have reached an agreement on a new labor contract with UNFI warehouse associates in Sarasota, Fla.,” UNFI said in a statement supplied to Progressive Grocer. “This agreement reflects our commitment to bargaining in good faith for fair contracts that offer competitive pay and benefits while providing us the operational flexibility we need to serve our customers. We are proud to offer competitive pay and benefits and to provide safe working conditions for associates across all of our facilities.”
Founded in 1903, the Washington, D.C.-based International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million workers in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.
UNFI is known as North America’s premier grocery wholesaler, delivering the widest variety of fresh, branded and own-brand products to more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce providers and foodservice customers. The Providence, R.I.-based company is No. 20 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.