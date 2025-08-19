 Skip to main content

UNFI Warehouse Workers in Florida Gain 1st Contract

300+ Sarasota workers represented by Teamsters secure higher wages, along with health care and pensions
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
In the past year alone, more than 1,000 UNFI drivers and warehouse workers have voted to join the Teamsters, according to the union.

More than 300 warehouse workers at a United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) facility in Sarasota, Fla., represented by Teamsters Local 79, have ratified a five-year collective bargaining agreement. According to the union, this first contract includes up to an $8-per-hour wage increase, Teamsters health care coverage and participation in the Teamsters Western Conference Pension Plan. 

“This is a major victory for our members at UNFI and sets the bar for warehouse and grocery industry jobs across our region,” noted Brian A. Rothman, president of Tampa, Fla.-based Local 79. “Workers at UNFI nationwide are organizing with the Teamsters because they see the results we’re delivering. We are setting the standard.”

In the past year alone, more than 1,000 UNFI drivers and warehouse workers have voted to join the Teamsters, the union said, adding that since 2022, 2,500-plus workers at the company have organized, bringing the total number of Teamsters at UNFI to more than 5,000.

The contract ratification in Sarasota comes in the wake of other first contracts for newly organized UNFI workers. This past February, drivers in Arizona, California, Oregon and Utah — jointly represented by 12 Teamsters locals — ratified a five-year deal with significant gains in wages, pension contributions, health care and seniority protections. The next month, more than 1,000 drivers and warehouse workers in Florida, Georgia and Illinois, among them Local 79 drivers, obtained substantial raises, top-tier benefits and a defined benefit pension.

“What Local 79 members have achieved at UNFI is part of a larger movement sweeping the country,” said Tom Erickson, director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. “From coast to coast, UNFI workers are standing up, joining the Teamsters, and winning the wages, benefits, and protections they have been denied for too long. This is how we raise standards across the industry, and we are just getting started.” 

“We’re pleased to have reached an agreement on a new labor contract with UNFI warehouse associates in Sarasota, Fla.,” UNFI said in a statement supplied to Progressive Grocer. “This agreement reflects our commitment to bargaining in good faith for fair contracts that offer competitive pay and benefits while providing us the operational flexibility we need to serve our customers. We are proud to offer competitive pay and benefits and to provide safe working conditions for associates across all of our facilities.”

Founded in 1903, the Washington, D.C.-based International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million workers in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. 

UNFI is known as North America’s premier grocery wholesaler, delivering the widest variety of fresh, branded and own-brand products to more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce providers and foodservice customers. The Providence, R.I.-based company is No. 20 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

