UNFI Warehouse Workers in Florida Gain 1st Contract

In the past year alone, more than 1,000 UNFI drivers and warehouse workers have voted to join the Teamsters, according to the union.

More than 300 warehouse workers at a United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) facility in Sarasota, Fla., represented by Teamsters Local 79, have ratified a five-year collective bargaining agreement. According to the union, this first contract includes up to an $8-per-hour wage increase, Teamsters health care coverage and participation in the Teamsters Western Conference Pension Plan.

“This is a major victory for our members at UNFI and sets the bar for warehouse and grocery industry jobs across our region,” noted Brian A. Rothman, president of Tampa, Fla.-based Local 79. “Workers at UNFI nationwide are organizing with the Teamsters because they see the results we’re delivering. We are setting the standard.”

In the past year alone, more than 1,000 UNFI drivers and warehouse workers have voted to join the Teamsters, the union said, adding that since 2022, 2,500-plus workers at the company have organized, bringing the total number of Teamsters at UNFI to more than 5,000.

[RELATED: Florida UNFI Workers Join Teamsters]

The contract ratification in Sarasota comes in the wake of other first contracts for newly organized UNFI workers. This past February, drivers in Arizona, California, Oregon and Utah — jointly represented by 12 Teamsters locals — ratified a five-year deal with significant gains in wages, pension contributions, health care and seniority protections. The next month, more than 1,000 drivers and warehouse workers in Florida, Georgia and Illinois, among them Local 79 drivers, obtained substantial raises, top-tier benefits and a defined benefit pension.