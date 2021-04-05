Uber Steps Up Grocery Delivery Service With New Gopuff Partnership

In a major move to compete with top delivery services like Amazon and Instacart, Uber Technologies, Inc. is partnering with instant needs delivery startup Gopuff to offer delivery of everyday essential products, including groceries, to customers in 95 cities around the country. Shoppers in Chicago, Houston and Miami will have the first opportunity to use the service through their Uber Eats app, beginning in June.

This is the latest expansion from Uber, which has continually added to its core ride hailing services during the pandemic. The exclusive partnership with Gopuff – Uber’s first partnership with a vertically integrated delivery business – follows Uber’s acquisitions of food and beverage delivery services Postmates, Drizly and Cornershop.

Gopuff is also on a path of rapid expansion after acquiring BevMo! in late 2020 and bolstering its offerings and locations. The collaboration with Uber is the first time the platform has been used with a partner. In this latest venture, Gopuff will deploy its hyperlocal logistics and driver network to deliver a variety of items to Uber customers.

“One thing we know to be true is that people have come to expect more delivered to their doorsteps than ever before — we’ve seen searches for grocery and convenience items grow by 40% since the start of the year,” said Raj Beri, Uber’s head of grocery and new verticals delivery. “With this partnership, we are able to leapfrog the competition in using Gopuff’s network of micro-fulfillment centers to instantly meet consumer demand for thousands of products — and I’m incredibly excited about the opportunities ahead.”

Adds Daniel Folkman, SVP of business for Gopuff: “As we continue to innovate and lead the instant needs space, we’re excited to power Uber’s new essentials offering, leveraging our logistics, tech and inventory expertise to bring a first of its kind experience to customers.”

By changing how people, food and things move through cities, San Francisco, California-based Uber Technologies is a platform that helps millions of people move towards opportunity. Gopuff, headquartered in Philadelphia, currently operates more than 400 sites, including 250 micro-fulfillment centers and the recently acquired 160+ BevMo! locations, to deliver thousands of products quickly for a flat $1.95 delivery charge.