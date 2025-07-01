 Skip to main content

Uber Eats, DoorDash Grow Partnerships With Local Grocers Across U.S.

Big Y signs up with both delivery platforms
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Northeast grocer Big Y Foods has teamed up with both DoorDash and Uber Eats.

San Francisco-based delivery platforms Uber Eats and DoorDash have expanded customers’ access to groceries from local and regional stores.  

Uber Eats has teamed up with Big Y Foods and King Kullen in the Northeast; Superlo Foods, Lunds & Byerlys, and Foxtrot in the Midwest and Texas; and Vallarta Supermarkets in California, while DoorDash has also joined forces with Big Y, along with New York metro-area gourmet market Citarella, Gelson’s in Southern California, and Gordon Food Service, with locations across the Midwest, Florida and Texas.

Uber Eats’ latest additions build on its momentum in the grocery space, complementing the platform’s national partnerships with top grocers while paying attention to regional preferences and tastes. 

“Uber has been absolutely fantastic to work with,” noted James Randall, of Memphis-based Superlo Foods. “Working through integrations can be difficult, but they meet you where you are, and have the flexibility to adapt to you.”

DoorDash revealed that more consumers ordered groceries from DoorDash than ever before in Q1 2025. The addition of these latest partners bolsters its catalog of 11 million-plus grocery and retail products. The new partners are available on DashPass, the company’s membership program offering $0 delivery fees, reduced service fees, and exclusive benefits on eligible orders from thousands of restaurants, grocery and convenience stores across the country.

Springfield, Mass.-based Big Y Foods is one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England, with 94 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including 75 supermarkets, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, Big Y Express Fresh Market, and 17 Big Y Express gas and convenience locations, which together employ more than 10,000 associates. The company is No. 73 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables. Pacoima, Calif.-based Vallarta operates stores throughout California’s Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Fresno, Madera, Tulare, Orange, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus and Fresno counties, employing more than 8,000 team members. The company is No. 85 on The PG 100.

