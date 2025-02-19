TWIG Video: H-E-B Talks Store Design

If surroundings are key to experience, good design attracts and welcomes shoppers throughout their in-store journey. In this episode of TWIG Podcast, Progressive Grocer talks with Elda Galvez, a senior design manager at H-E-B, and Carol Bartolo, a VP at BRR Architecture, about how H-E-B creates an appealing environment.

“Designing a grocery store is like creating a theatrical experience for the customers that are going to flow through that space,” explains Elda. “And the challenge is to create some type of emotion or evocation that allows the customer to come back with a level of satisfaction that we've provided something to them that allows them to enrich their daily lives.”

“Architectural elements or a strategic layout can actually control how quickly the customer moves through the store, or how slowly, and then ultimately affecting how much they buy,” adds Carol. “So in many instances, store design is this creative backdrop where the focus is on the food and the products. And when it's designed successfully, it could really help build that customer loyalty for repeat visits.”

[RELATED: Emerging Grocery Store Designs]

Store design should also align with a banner's look and feel. “It's important that we understand that brand doesn't just stand for a logo or a color or a set of colors,” says Elda. “It's a set of values and those set of values need to be incorporated in the design of the store so the customers experience those as they approach and go through the store. Those values usually tend to align with the communities that we serve.”

“In our experience with working with grocers, there's this deep desire to incorporate that vibe and flavor of the local community within the store design," says Carol. "So whether it's on the exterior, mimicking local materials and colors, or even on the interior with dedicated feature walls or community rooms, or even the incorporation of local products, the design is about making it work so the brand is still recognizable, but the local flavor of the community is purposefully integrated into the store.”

Carol and Elda also touch on the future of store layout, which includes integrating the physical store with the digital world and vice versa.

“There's an important zone in a grocery store, really kind of the threshold upon entry where that store experience has to bridge the gap between the online and in-store. That will continue to evolve with how the front-end of the store is going to look like,” comments Carol.

Elda agrees. “We have to keep our eye on how we integrate the virtual experience with the physical environment. And it is critical that we get it right.”

It's important because there's a new generation of shoppers coming up: Gen Z. “There are 70 million customers right there that have a lot of potential on saying what's going to drive the grocery design format for the next few years. And we have to make sure we listen as we listen to all our customers,” says Elda.

Carol and Elda are among an increasing number of female architects and designers shaping the future of grocery shopping. According to Carol, the latest National Council of Architectural Registration Boards report shows the number of newly licensed architects who are female is just over 40%.

“If we're gonna relate this specifically to grocery store design, I think women bring a unique perspective and an attention to detail that really helps elevate that experience for customers,” remarks Carol. “My advice to young women designers is, your voice and your perspective matters and bring who you are and what you know to the table, but also be open to learning and working with a diverse group of people because grocery shoppers themselves are a diverse group and would certainly benefit from designs that address different needs.”

Adds Elda: “Grocery design needs to be inclusive.”

Watch complete episode now.

Progressive Grocer’s podcast focuses on the trends, topics and interests that move women forward in grocery retail. If you have an idea for a TWIG podcast topic, contact [email protected] and/or [email protected].