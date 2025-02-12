Tuna Products Recalled Due to Botulism Potential

Cans of tuna are the latest products to be yanked from store shelves in a broad recall. Tri-Union Seafoods of El Segundo, Calif., is voluntarily recalling select lots of canned tuna sold under the H-E-B, Trader Joe’s, Van Camp’s and Genova brands, due to a discovered seal malfunction that could lead to leakage or even contamination with clostridium botulinum.

No botulism cases have been reported as of press time, but consumers are urged to dispose of the product or return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund. People who purchased the item can also reach out to Tri-Union Foods directly at [email protected] or 833-374-0171 to get a retrieval kit and coupon for a replacement product.

