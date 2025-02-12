Tuna Products Recalled Due to Botulism Potential
Tri-Union Seafoods issues voluntary recalls of products under Trader Joe’s, H-E-B, Genova and Van Camp’s brands
The affected tuna products were sold in the following areas:
- H-E-B store brand: Texas
- Trader Joe’s store brand: Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin
- Genova brand, 7 oz. can: Costco locations in Florida and Georgia
- Genova brand, 5 oz. can: Harris Teeter, Publix, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart, and independent retailers in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Tennessee and Texas
- Van Camp’s brand: Walmart and independent retailers in Pennsylvania, Florida and New Jersey
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) listed the specific lot numbers on its recall web page.
In other recall news, the FDA announced that 5-oz. packages of alfalfa sprouts produced by Jack and the Green Sprouts, Inc. of Falls River, Wis., are recalled due to possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes. Those packages have a due date of Jan. 29, 2025 and were sold at grocery stores and cooperatives in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa.