Tuna Products Recalled Due to Botulism Potential

Tri-Union Seafoods issues voluntary recalls of products under Trader Joe’s, H-E-B, Genova and Van Camp’s brands
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Trader joe's tuna
Possible contaminated seals are the issue prompting a recall of canned tuna products, including those sold by Trader Joe's.

Cans of tuna are the latest products to be yanked from store shelves in a broad recall. Tri-Union Seafoods of El Segundo, Calif., is voluntarily recalling select lots of canned tuna sold under the H-E-B, Trader Joe’s, Van Camp’s and Genova brands, due to a discovered seal malfunction that could lead to leakage or even contamination with clostridium botulinum.

No botulism cases have been reported as of press time, but consumers are urged to dispose of the product or return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund. People who purchased the item can also reach out to Tri-Union Foods directly at [email protected] or 833-374-0171 to get a retrieval kit and coupon for a replacement product.  

[RELATED: FDA Bans Red Dye No. 3 in Food Products]

The affected tuna products were sold in the following areas:

  • H-E-B store brand: Texas
  • Trader Joe’s store brand: Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin
  • Genova brand, 7 oz. can:  Costco locations in Florida and Georgia
  • Genova brand, 5 oz. can: Harris Teeter, Publix, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart, and independent retailers in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Tennessee and Texas
  • Van Camp’s brand: Walmart and independent retailers in Pennsylvania, Florida and New Jersey

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) listed the specific lot numbers on its recall web page

In other recall news, the FDA announced that 5-oz. packages of alfalfa sprouts produced by Jack and the Green Sprouts, Inc. of Falls River, Wis., are recalled due to possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes. Those packages have a due date of Jan. 29, 2025 and were sold at grocery stores and cooperatives in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa.

