T&T Supermarket Storms Into Downtown Toronto

Despite a heavy snowstorm on the morning of Feb. 13, T&T Supermarket held the grand-opening ceremony for its Downtown Toronto store, its second in the city and 38th in North America. Located at 26 Edward Street near Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU), the new store began attracting shoppers as early as 4 a.m. – a full five hours before the doors officially opened.

T&T’s two-level Downtown Toronto location is packed with food offerings that the grocer’s fans already know and love, including a street food section, self-service hot food, sushi, PaPa Chicken and Egg Tarts. According to the company, the 31,000-square-foot location is the only store in the greater Toronto area to feature a self-serve kiosk in its ground-floor street food section, enabling customers to order fancy Chinese crepes, rice wraps and more items on their own.

Progressive Grocer was on hand for the store opening, which, as well as a ribbon-cutting ceremony, featured a spectacular lion dance (believed to bring good fortune to a business) and remarks from T&T CEO Tina Lee, as well as speeches by such local luminaries as Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and Per Bank, president and CEO of Loblaw Cos., T&T’s parent company.