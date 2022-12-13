12/13/2022
Sponsored Content
Transformative Retail Merchandising: Growing Sales Through Data-Driven Innovation
REGISTER NOW
Webinar Date: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 2 p.m. ET
Together, The J.M. Smucker Co. and Advantage Solutions have reinvented retail execution.
- Learn how a real-life test of data-driven, customized retail services measured The J.M. Smucker Co.’s true return on its investment in retail services.
- Discover how cutting-edge technology, data and insights can enable highly customized, flexible retail execution to optimize results.
- Hear how meticulous in-store execution can deliver the greatest sales impact.
- Understand how to deploy resources to improve daily in-store conditions.