Trader Joe’s to Open New Stores in 7 States

Grand-opening dates for the forthcoming locations have not been announced
Greg Sleter
Greg Sleter from Store Brands
Trader Joe's Cali
Trader Joe's has revealed the locations of seven new stores that will open in the coming weeks.

Trader Joe’s has revealed the locations of seven new stores as the specialty grocer continues to expand its footprint and bring its assortment of private label products to more consumers.

Seven states will see their number of Trader Joe’s stores grow in the coming weeks, but grand-opening dates have yet to be announced for the new locations.

The new stores include:

  • Costa Mesa, Calif., 2180 Harbor Blvd.
  • Kingwood, Texas, 600 Kingwood Dr.
  • Williamsville, N.Y., 5017 Transit Rd.
  • Lacey, Wash., 691 Sleater Kinney Rd. SE
  • Columbia, S.C., 275 Harbison Blvd.
  • Hamden, Conn., 46 Skiff St.
  • Melbourne, Fla., 21 Town Center Ave., Ste. 101

In August, Trader Joe’s opened new locations in Yucaipa, Calif., and New Orleans.

The new stores now in the pipeline are a continuation of Trader Joe’s expansion, which also includes the construction of a new distribution center on New York’s Long Island. Located in the hamlet of Islandia, the grocer's new 921,000-square-foot facility will sit on the property that was formerly home to CA Technologies.

The new distribution center is expected to include a 756,032-square-foot warehouse with a portion dedicated to cold storage, a 125,433-square-foot freezer storage building with an option to expand to 159,000 square feet, and a 6,261-square-foot maintenance building. Work at the site has started, but it is not known when the facility will be fully operational.

Long Island's Nassau and Suffolk counties are currently home to seven Trader Joe's stores — five in Nassau and two in Suffolk — along with three stores each in the New York City boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens, which also sit on Long Island. The grocer is also planning to open a new store on the eastern portion of Long Island in Miller Place. A grand-opening date has not been announced.

