Trader Joe's to Open 1st New Orleans Store

Trader Joe's first New Orleans store sits on Tulane Avenue near The Superdome. (Image credit: TraderJoes.com)

Trader Joe’s continued store expansion efforts will bring the specialty grocer to New Orleans for the first time.

The company will open its first store in The Big Easy on Thursday, Aug. 14, at 2501 Tulane Avenue. A second store in the city is planned for 2428 Napoleon Avenue, but a grand opening date has not been announced.

According to NOLA.com, the Tulane Avenue store has been in the works for two years and is being welcomed by residents in the area and city officials who are working to build a medical/bioinnovation district along the city’s Tulane Ave./Canal St. corridor. The store is also located near The Superdome, home of the NFL’s New Orleans Saints.

Trader Joe’s newest location is just less than 10,000 square feet, slightly smaller than its typical store.

When opened, the store will be Trader Joe’s third location in Louisiana, joining stores in Baton Rouge and Metairie. In addition to the second New Orleans store on Napoleon Avenue, the grocer has another new store in the works in Lafayette.

This article was originally published by sister EnsembleIQ brand Store Brands.