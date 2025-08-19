Trader Joe's to Build New Distribution Hub on Long Island

Trader Joe's is moving forward with the construction of a new distribution center on New York's Long Island.

Located in the hamlet of Islandia, the grocer's new 921,000-square-foot facility will sit on the property that was formerly the home of CA Technologies. News of the project was reported by Long Island Business News. Trader Joe's interest in establishing a distribution point to the east of New York City was revealed in May.

The new facility is expected to include a 756,032-square-foot warehouse with a portion dedicated to cold storage, a 125,433-square-foot freezer storage building with an option to expand to 159,000 square feet, and a 6,261-square-foot maintenance building. Work at the site has started, but it is not known when the facility will be fully operational.

Long Island's Nassau and Suffolk counties are currently home to seven Trader Joe's stores — five in Nassau and two in Suffolk — along with three stores each in the New York City boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens, which also sit on Long Island.

Recently, the company announced plans to expand its presence in the region with new stores in Miller Place in Suffolk County and on Staten Island. Grand opening dates have yet to be announced.

The closest Trader Joe's distribution center to Long Island is the grocer's 530,000-square-foot facility in Bath, Pa. Located north of Allentown in the eastern part of the Keystone State, the facility includes a refrigerated cooler room, an air-conditioned storage area, an ambient storage area, 110 loading docks, and office space.

This article was originally published by EnsembleIQ sister brand Store Brands.