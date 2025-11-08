This fall, snack fans can enjoy another exciting option when Totino’s Ultimate Pizza Rolls arrive in stores. A fresh take on classic fare, the rolls are packed with 100% real melty mozzarella, savory pepperoni and bold flavor, all within the same crispy bite-size shell that Totino’s enthusiasts know and love. A 50-count 24.46-ounce bag of Totino’s Ultimate Pizza Rolls will be available at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $8.29. Additionally, the General Mills brand has launched Totino’s Ultimate Pizza, a savory indulgence featuring bold ingredients and available exclusively at Walmart. Featuring a signature crispy crust, the product line comes in three varieties: Extra Cheese: offering extra-melty cheese and rich, tangy tomato sauce; Uncured Pepperoni, providing a kick of salty and savory flavors; and Loaded Combination, delivering juicy sausage and crispy pepperoni toppings. The suggested retail price for an 11.64-ounce package of any variety of Ultimate Pizza is $3.29.