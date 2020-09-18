Press enter to search
Close search

From Total Insight to Execution: How Leading Grocery Stores Win with AI Computer Vision

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu
By Progressive Grocer - 09/18/2020

REGISTER NOW!

Webinar Date: Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. EDT

Smarter, faster, more autonomous and profitable amid relentless expense pressure. These are goals of every retailer, but the role of technology in how to achieve them is unclear. To provide clarity on the path forward with smart store technology, join Progressive Grocer and one of Europe's most innovative start ups for an eye-opening look at the evolution of retail operations and customer experience.  Please join us on Oct. 6 to discover:

  • How leading retailers are leveraging artificial intelligence and computer vision to improve store operations and reduce costs.
  • Which technologies can improve inventory, store compliance and customer experience
  • How real-time data enhance both stores execution and category management
  • Why worker productivity will improve in next-gen smart stores.

Register today for a revealing look at how retail will be different tomorrow and practical solutions to win with shoppers.

Speakers:

REGISTER NOW!

 

Sponsored by:

   

Related Topics

You May Also Like

WEBINAR: 10 Must-Have Features in Your Online Grocery Solution
Webinars
10 Must-Have Features in Your Online Grocery Solution
WEBINAR: The Agile Workforce
Food Retailers
The Agile Workforce: Onboarded & Engaged to Tackle New Challenges