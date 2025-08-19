Tops Markets Rolling Out Contactless Payment Tech Pilot at Fuel Stations
“At Tops, we’re always looking for innovative ways to enhance the customer experience, and this investment is a major step forward,” noted David Rybarczyk, Tops’ manager of fuel merchandising and operations. “By enabling secure, contactless payments and integrating our loyalty program directly at the pump, we’re making fueling up not only faster and more convenient, but also more rewarding for our customers. This upgrade underscores our commitment to combining value with cutting-edge technology across all our fuel locations.”
Tops operates 152 grocery stores spanning New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont, including one franchise location. Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), the parent company of Market 32, Price Chopper and Tops Markets, is based in Schenectady, N.Y., and is No. 46 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.