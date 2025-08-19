Tops Markets Rolling Out Contactless Payment Tech Pilot at Fuel Stations

A new 3D barcode reader will allow Tops customers to use Apple, Google and Samsung Pay and also feature an interactive 9-inch touchscreen at which customers can learn about more ways to save while shopping at the grocery store chain.

As it seeks to increase customer convenience, Tops Markets LLC is adding payment technology with PCI and EMV secure compliant signing at all 58 of the grocer’s fuel stations. A pilot program will launch at its Depew, N.Y., location late this summer and roll out across the chain’s footprint, with an expected completion target of December 2025. Tops is investing $2 million in the technology upgrade.

The 3D barcode reader will allow customers to now use Apple, Google and Samsung Pay and also feature an interactive 9-inch touchscreen at which customers can learn about more ways to save while shopping at Tops. Further, customers will now be able to scan their BonusPlus cards right from the Tops app on their phones at the pump to access their gas point savings.

