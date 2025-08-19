 Skip to main content

Tops Markets Rolling Out Contactless Payment Tech Pilot at Fuel Stations

Grocer invests $2M in upgrade to enhance shopper convenience
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Tops Fuel Station Payment Tech Upgrade Main Image
A new 3D barcode reader will allow Tops customers to use Apple, Google and Samsung Pay and also feature an interactive 9-inch touchscreen at which customers can learn about more ways to save while shopping at the grocery store chain.

As it seeks to increase customer convenience, Tops Markets LLC is adding payment technology with PCI and EMV secure compliant signing at all 58 of the grocer’s fuel stations. A pilot program will launch at its Depew, N.Y., location late this summer and roll out across the chain’s footprint, with an expected completion target of December 2025. Tops is investing $2 million in the technology upgrade. 

The 3D barcode reader will allow customers to now use Apple, Google and Samsung Pay and also feature an interactive 9-inch touchscreen at which customers can learn about more ways to save while shopping at Tops. Further, customers will now be able to scan their BonusPlus cards right from the Tops app on their phones at the pump to access their gas point savings.

[RELATED: The 2025 Grocery Tech Trends Study

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“At Tops, we’re always looking for innovative ways to enhance the customer experience, and this investment is a major step forward,” noted David Rybarczyk, Tops’ manager of fuel merchandising and operations. “By enabling secure, contactless payments and integrating our loyalty program directly at the pump, we’re making fueling up not only faster and more convenient, but also more rewarding for our customers. This upgrade underscores our commitment to combining value with cutting-edge technology across all our fuel locations.”

Tops operates 152 grocery stores spanning New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont, including one franchise location. Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), the parent company of Market 32, Price Chopper and Tops Markets, is based in Schenectady, N.Y., and is No. 46 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds