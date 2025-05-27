Tops Markets Readies City of Buffalo Store for Grand Reopening

Tops Markets is continuing to roll out renovations across its northeastern store footprint.

Tops Markets LLC is putting the finishing touches on its 40,240-square-foot City of Buffalo, N.Y., store, the company’s 46th renovation in just seven years. The regional northeastern grocer will officially cut the ribbon on the $1.3 million-plus renovation on June 3 at 9:00 a.m. at 425 Niagara Street. During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Tops officials and Store Manager Russ Granata will present donations to local community nonprofits aiding first responders, schools, food pantries and military veterans.

“This considerable investment will offer customers a renewed shopping experience, starting with associates that the community knows and trusts, expanded amenities, and a wide variety of high-quality local, national and private label brands — all at a great value,” noted Tops President Ron Ferri. “We are excited to officially reopen this location, signifying our continued commitment to the City of Buffalo.”

[RELATED: Tops Markets Invests $4.4M for 2 Store Remodels in New York]

Having served the local community for 58 years, Tops is inviting local residents to join in the grand-reopening celebration for a chance to win such prizes as $500 and $1,000 Tops gift cards.

The store now features a brand-new storefront, a fresh interior and exterior paint job with awnings and landscaping, energy-efficient equipment, LED lighting throughout, updated shopping carts and corrals, expanded state-of-the-art self-checkouts, renovated restrooms, and a larger fresh perimeter boasting updated décor.