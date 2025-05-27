Tops Markets Readies City of Buffalo Store for Grand Reopening
Additional store enhancements include:
Pharmacy Upgrades: The store now offers a new private waiting area and additional services, among them specialty prescriptions, immunizations, DMV vision tests, and COVID-19 boosters for those 65 and older.
Tops Fuel Station: Shoppers can save time by fueling up while grocery shopping and also redeem Tops GasPoints for fuel discounts or even free gas.
Online Services: Customers can take advantage of fast grocery pickup, delivery and catering services through partnerships with Instacart and DoorDash.
M&T Bank Branch: This amenity is located inside the store for shoppers’ personal banking needs.
Flashfood App: Customers can save up to 60% on fresh items like produce, meat, deli, bakery, and dairy while helping reduce food waste.
Field & Fork Network partnership: The Double Up Food Bucks program provides cash back on produce for SNAP recipients.
“At Tops, we continuously evaluate how to best serve our customers and reinvest in our communities,” said Tops District Manager Tim Tripi. “These enhancements help make shopping more convenient, affordable and enjoyable.”
The City of Buffalo location also has in-store butchers cutting 100% USDA Choice premium beef daily, fresh produce sourced from more than 500 local growers and dairy farmers, and a specialty ethnic produce mix, as well as being home to the first dedicated Hispanic cheese shop in western New York, while the bakery offers scratch-made breads, pastries, doughnuts and traditional Puerto Rican Cidrines bread. Further, time-pressed customers will appreciate the expanded grab-and-go meals, including rotisserie and fried chicken, fresh prepared salads, signature breakfast pizza, and made-to-order subs, including 3-foot party subs ideal for graduation parties.
Based in Williamsville, N.Y., Tops operates 152 grocery stores spanning New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont, including one franchise location, and employs more than 14,000 associates. Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), the parent company of Market 32, Price Chopper and Tops Markets, is based in Schenectady, N.Y., and is No. 46 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The company was also named among PG’s 2024 Top Regional Grocers.