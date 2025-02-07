Tops Markets Names Deli/Bakery Specialist

Tops Markets LLC has promoted Samantha “Sam” Merithew to the role of deli/bakery specialist for the East Region. In her new role, Merithew will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of operations and merchandising for the deli/bakery departments within the East Region.

Merithew began her grocery career with P&C Supermarkets in 2008 (purchased by Tops in 2010) and over the ensuing 17 years has held various roles, including those of operations manager and assistant store manager. Before her promotion, she was the store manager at the Camden, N.Y., Tops grocery store. Merithew and her husband live in Rome, N.Y.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops operates more than 150 stores in New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont, including one franchisee location. The grocer is one of the largest private for-profit employers in western New York, with more than 14,000 associates across its entire footprint. Parent company Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), which is based in Schenectady, N.Y., is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. NGI was also named among PG’s 2024 Top Regional Grocers.