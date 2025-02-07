 Skip to main content

Tops Markets Names Deli/Bakery Specialist

Sam Merithew’s duties cover northeastern grocer’s East Region
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Tops Market Sam Merithew Main Image
Sam Merithew

Tops Markets LLC has promoted Samantha “Sam” Merithew to the role of deli/bakery specialist for the East Region. In her new role, Merithew will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of operations and merchandising for the deli/bakery departments within the East Region. 

Merithew began her grocery career with P&C Supermarkets in 2008 (purchased by Tops in 2010) and over the ensuing 17 years has held various roles, including those of operations manager and assistant store manager. Before her promotion, she was the store manager at the Camden, N.Y., Tops grocery store. Merithew and her husband live in Rome, N.Y. 

[RELATED: New Merchandising Strategies for Bakery and Deli]

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops operates more than 150 stores in New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont, including one franchisee location. The grocer is one of the largest private for-profit employers in western New York, with more than 14,000 associates across its entire footprint. Parent company Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), which is based in Schenectady, N.Y., is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. NGI was also named among PG’s 2024 Top Regional Grocers

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Popular Articles

Is C&S Acquiring Winn-Dixie Stores from ALDI?

Sources say divestiture plan has been in the works in recent weeks
Winn-Dixie Store Teaser

Winn-Dixie, Harveys Banners Acquired by Consortium of Private Investors

Anthony Hucker will take helm as chair, CEO and president
Winn-Dixie Miami Teaser

Target Is Latest Retailer Rolling Back Its DEI Initiatives

Move follows last week’s decision by Costco to uphold similar practices
Target Portland

1st Don Don Donki Store Opens in Hawaii

Offshoot of Don Quijote banner to carry an array of Japanese foods, prepared meals and everyday essentials
Don Q storefront

4th Fred Meyer Grocery Employee Files Unfair Labor Practice Charge Against UFCW

Charge alleges union illegally threatened strike fine against nonmember worker
Fred Meyer
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds