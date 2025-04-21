 Skip to main content

Tops Markets Invests $4.4M for 2 Store Remodels in New York

Locations in Fayetteville and Manlius scheduled for overhauls in late summer/early fall
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Tops Store Schroon Lake Main Image
Top's remodels in Fayetteville and Manlius, N.Y., are scheduled for completion by late summer to early fall, with each location receiving significant upgrades.

Tops Markets LLC is investing a total of $4.4 million in the renovation of two of its stores – one each in the towns of Fayetteville and Manlius, N.Y. The remodels are scheduled for completion by late summer to early fall, with each location receiving significant upgrades. 

The Fayetteville store, located at 350 Towne Drive, is a 62,000-square-foot site undergoing a $2.25 million revamp, while the Manlius store, located at 119 West Seneca Street, is a 41,000-square foot space receiving a $2.15 million overhaul.

[RELATED: Tops Markets Closing Small Store in Upstate New York]

Remodel features include the following:

  • A fresh, modern enhanced interior décor and paint job
  • All-new flooring throughout the stores
  • Installation of new user-friendly self-checkouts
  • Renovated restrooms
  • Upgraded LED lighting to enhance energy efficiency and visibility
  • An expanded Deli and Carry Out Café featuring Boar’s Head products, fresh sushi, a Marketplace Deli and Meals to Go
  • A refreshed bakery department with expanded frozen selections, new cake and doughnut fixtures, and a new bread wall
  • A dedicated Healthy Hydration set
  • New shopping carts
  • New healthy, natural and organic offerings
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“We’re proud to invest in these remodels that will bring an updated, more convenient and enjoyable shopping experience to our customers,” noted Tops President Ron Ferri. “These enhancements are designed with our shoppers in mind, offering more fresh food options, time-saving amenities and a more modern environment overall.”

Tops said that it would share further details as the planned grand-reopening events for the stores grow nearer.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops operates more than 150 stores in New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont, including one franchisee location. The grocer is one of the largest private for-profit employers in western New York, with more than 14,000 associates across its entire footprint. Parent company Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), which is based in Schenectady, N.Y., is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. NGI was also named among PG’s 2024 Top Regional Grocers

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds