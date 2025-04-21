Tops Markets Invests $4.4M for 2 Store Remodels in New York

“We’re proud to invest in these remodels that will bring an updated, more convenient and enjoyable shopping experience to our customers,” noted Tops President Ron Ferri. “These enhancements are designed with our shoppers in mind, offering more fresh food options, time-saving amenities and a more modern environment overall.”

Tops said that it would share further details as the planned grand-reopening events for the stores grow nearer.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops operates more than 150 stores in New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont, including one franchisee location. The grocer is one of the largest private for-profit employers in western New York, with more than 14,000 associates across its entire footprint. Parent company Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), which is based in Schenectady, N.Y., is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. NGI was also named among PG’s 2024 Top Regional Grocers.