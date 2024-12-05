Tops Markets to Hold Grand Reopening of Depew/Lancaster Store

Tops' 45th grand reopening in five years will take place at its Depew/Lancaster, N.Y., store.

Tops Markets LLC will hold the grand reopening of its 77,000-square-foot Depew/Lancaster store location on Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. at 5175 Broadway in Depew, N.Y., marking the grocer’s 45th grand reopening in five years. The company invested nearly $3 million in the renovation of the store, which originally opened more than 28 years ago.

During the ribbon-cutting celebration, Tops officials, joined by Store Manager Chris Hoffman, will present 10 local nonprofits with donations to aid first responders, schools, food pantries and veterans.

“This considerable investment will offer customers a renewed shopping experience, starting with associates that the community knows and trust, expanded amenities, and a wide variety of high- quality local, national and own brands, all at a great value,” noted Tops President Ron Ferri. “We are excited to officially reopen this location, signifying our continued commitment to the Depew/Lancaster community.”

Shoppers visiting during the grand-reopening celebration will have the chance to win such prizes as a $1,000 Tops gift card, two tickets to a Buffalo Sabres game and a signed jersey, or free Starbucks for a year.

Store renovations include a brand-new storefront; interior and exterior paint jobs, with awnings and landscaping, energy-efficient equipment, and LED lighting both inside and out; new shopping carts and corrals; expanded state-of-the-art self-checkouts; updated restrooms; and an expanded fresh perimeter with modernized décor.