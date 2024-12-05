 Skip to main content

Tops Markets to Hold Grand Reopening of Depew/Lancaster Store

Grocer invested almost $3M in renovating upstate New York location
Tops' 45th grand reopening in five years will take place at its Depew/Lancaster, N.Y., store.

Tops Markets LLC will hold the grand reopening of its 77,000-square-foot Depew/Lancaster store location on Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. at 5175 Broadway in Depew, N.Y., marking the grocer’s 45th grand reopening in five years. The company invested nearly $3 million in the renovation of the store, which originally opened more than 28 years ago.

During the ribbon-cutting celebration, Tops officials, joined by Store Manager Chris Hoffman, will present 10 local nonprofits with donations to aid first responders, schools, food pantries and veterans.

“This considerable investment will offer customers a renewed shopping experience, starting with associates that the community knows and trust, expanded amenities, and a wide variety of high- quality local, national and own brands, all at a great value,” noted Tops President Ron Ferri. “We are excited to officially reopen this location, signifying our continued commitment to the Depew/Lancaster community.”

Shoppers visiting during the grand-reopening celebration will have the chance to win such prizes as a $1,000 Tops gift card, two tickets to a Buffalo Sabres game and a signed jersey, or free Starbucks for a year.

Store renovations include a brand-new storefront; interior and exterior paint jobs, with awnings and landscaping, energy-efficient equipment, and LED lighting both inside and out; new shopping carts and corrals; expanded state-of-the-art self-checkouts; updated restrooms; and an expanded fresh perimeter with modernized décor. 

Among the store’s conveniences are a new full-service Starbucks Café within the store where shoppers can use the Starbucks app to order ahead, a multiservice pharmacy with a new private waiting area, and fast online ordering for Tops grocery pickup, delivery and catering services.

“At Tops, we constantly evaluate the best ways to serve our customers and reinvest into our communities,” said Tops District Manager Mark Dudziak. “These latest enhancements will help make life a little easier for shoppers by focusing on a strong combination of convenience, selection, quality and low prices every day.”

The renovated location also features a bigger selection of fresh produce, complete with seasonal items, including fresh-cut veggies, fruit and trays, sourced from local farmers; a full-service seafood and meat department where certified butchers prepare Italian sausage and hand-cut fresh USDA Choice beef and pork in-store daily; an expanded selection of 4,800-plus certified organic grocery items that are fully integrated in-aisle; an enlarged bakery offering an assortment of bread and rolls made from scratch daily, pastries, specialty cakes, and old-fashioned doughnuts fried fresh daily, along with gluten-free items from Vin-Chet’s, a local western New York bakery; a wider selection of grab-and-go meals like fried chicken, fresh prepared salads, made-to-order subs and signature breakfast pizza; and a floral department giving customers the choice of creating their own bouquets.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops operates 152 stores in New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont, including one franchisee location. The grocer is one of the largest private for-profit employers in western New York, with more than 14,000 associates across its entire footprint. Parent company Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), based in Schenectady, N.Y., is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. NGI was also named among PG’s 2024 Top Regional Grocers

