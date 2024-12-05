Tops Markets to Hold Grand Reopening of Depew/Lancaster Store
Among the store’s conveniences are a new full-service Starbucks Café within the store where shoppers can use the Starbucks app to order ahead, a multiservice pharmacy with a new private waiting area, and fast online ordering for Tops grocery pickup, delivery and catering services.
“At Tops, we constantly evaluate the best ways to serve our customers and reinvest into our communities,” said Tops District Manager Mark Dudziak. “These latest enhancements will help make life a little easier for shoppers by focusing on a strong combination of convenience, selection, quality and low prices every day.”
The renovated location also features a bigger selection of fresh produce, complete with seasonal items, including fresh-cut veggies, fruit and trays, sourced from local farmers; a full-service seafood and meat department where certified butchers prepare Italian sausage and hand-cut fresh USDA Choice beef and pork in-store daily; an expanded selection of 4,800-plus certified organic grocery items that are fully integrated in-aisle; an enlarged bakery offering an assortment of bread and rolls made from scratch daily, pastries, specialty cakes, and old-fashioned doughnuts fried fresh daily, along with gluten-free items from Vin-Chet’s, a local western New York bakery; a wider selection of grab-and-go meals like fried chicken, fresh prepared salads, made-to-order subs and signature breakfast pizza; and a floral department giving customers the choice of creating their own bouquets.
Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops operates 152 stores in New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont, including one franchisee location. The grocer is one of the largest private for-profit employers in western New York, with more than 14,000 associates across its entire footprint. Parent company Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), based in Schenectady, N.Y., is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. NGI was also named among PG’s 2024 Top Regional Grocers.