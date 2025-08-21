Tops Markets Advancing Food as Medicine
“Feeding our neighborhoods well has always been at the heart of Tops,” noted Tops President Ron Ferri. “By joining the NationsBenefits retail network, we can now place affordable, nutritious options directly in front of eligible shoppers at the very moment they fill their baskets.”
“Tops Friendly Markets has been ensuring access to high-quality fresh foods and cutting-edge pharmacy services to generations of customers” added Ellie Wilson, Tops’ manager of lifestyle and wellness. “We strive to innovate and explore how we can best serve shoppers seeking wellness options, with a spotlight on natural, organic and gluten-free items; partnerships with local produce farmers; and now, direct access to insurance benefits that empower healthy purchases.”
Tops operates 152 grocery stores spanning New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont, including one franchise location. Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), the parent company of Market 32, Price Chopper and Tops Markets, is based in Schenectady, N.Y., and is No. 46 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.