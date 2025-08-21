Tops Markets Advancing Food as Medicine

A new retail integration enables health plan members to use their NationsBenefits Benefits Mastercard Prepaid Card at all Tops locations to buy fresh produce, pantry staples and over‑the‑counter wellness essentials.

Tops Markets LLC has joined forces with NationsBenefits, a provider of supplemental‑benefit and health care fintech solutions, on a new retail integration enabling health plan members to use their NationsBenefits Benefits Mastercard Prepaid Card at all Tops locations to buy fresh produce, pantry staples and over‑the‑counter wellness essentials, with each transaction validated in real time by NationsBenefits’ proprietary Basket Adjudication Service (BAS).

“For more than 60 years, Tops Friendly Markets has anchored community health,” said Michael Parker, Co‑CEO of Plantation, Fla.-based NationsBenefits. “Integrating their stores into our supplemental‑benefit network brings healthier, benefits‑eligible foods within easy reach of families who once faced long drives or limited choices.”

By integrating BAS at every Tops checkout, NationsBenefits aims to transform routine grocery trips into food-as-medicine opportunities, permitting members to redeem supplemental benefits on culturally familiar, locally sourced items.

[RELATED: H Mart Bringing Culturally Relevant Food as Medicine to Shoppers]

The real‑time basket‑analytics engine captures each eligible transaction at checkout, delivering ZIP‑code-level purchase insights that enable health plans to tweak benefits and roll out precisely targeted community outreach.