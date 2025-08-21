 Skip to main content

Tops Markets Advancing Food as Medicine

Partnership with NationsBenefits rolling out across upstate New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Tops Produce Department Main Image
A new retail integration enables health plan members to use their NationsBenefits Benefits Mastercard Prepaid Card at all Tops locations to buy fresh produce, pantry staples and over‑the‑counter wellness essentials.

Tops Markets LLC has joined forces with NationsBenefits, a provider of supplemental‑benefit and health care fintech solutions, on a new retail integration enabling health plan members to use their NationsBenefits Benefits Mastercard Prepaid Card at all Tops locations to buy fresh produce, pantry staples and over‑the‑counter wellness essentials, with each transaction validated in real time by NationsBenefits’ proprietary Basket Adjudication Service (BAS).

“For more than 60 years, Tops Friendly Markets has anchored community health,” said Michael Parker, Co‑CEO of Plantation, Fla.-based NationsBenefits. “Integrating their stores into our supplemental‑benefit network brings healthier, benefits‑eligible foods within easy reach of families who once faced long drives or limited choices.”

By integrating BAS at every Tops checkout, NationsBenefits aims to transform routine grocery trips into food-as-medicine opportunities, permitting members to redeem supplemental benefits on culturally familiar, locally sourced items. 

[RELATED: H Mart Bringing Culturally Relevant Food as Medicine to Shoppers]

The real‑time basket‑analytics engine captures each eligible transaction at checkout, delivering ZIP‑code-level purchase insights that enable health plans to tweak benefits and roll out precisely targeted community outreach.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“Feeding our neighborhoods well has always been at the heart of Tops,” noted Tops President Ron Ferri. “By joining the NationsBenefits retail network, we can now place affordable, nutritious options directly in front of eligible shoppers at the very moment they fill their baskets.”

“Tops Friendly Markets has been ensuring access to high-quality fresh foods and cutting-edge pharmacy services to generations of customers” added Ellie Wilson, Tops’ manager of lifestyle and wellness. “We strive to innovate and explore how we can best serve shoppers seeking wellness options, with a spotlight on natural, organic and gluten-free items; partnerships with local produce farmers; and now, direct access to insurance benefits that empower healthy purchases.”

Tops operates 152 grocery stores spanning New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont, including one franchise location. Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), the parent company of Market 32, Price Chopper and Tops Markets, is based in Schenectady, N.Y., and is No. 46 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds