Tops Market Completes Winner Wonderland Display Contest

To help heat up the winter, Tops Friendly Markets ran a Winner Wonderland display contest in the produce departments during the month of February.

Stores in all three states where Tops operates – New York, northern Pennsylvania and southern Vermont – competed for bragging rights and prizes.

Over the course of the Winner Wonderland contest, teams had theme weeks of Wonderful Winter Halos, Chilean Taste of Summer Fruit, Potato Lovers Month and Strawberry Slopes. Teams earned points for creativity of their produce displays as well as their ability to increase consumer awareness about the importance of eating more fruits and vegetables. The stakes were high with not only store level prizes on the line, but individual as well at team bonus prizes for any district with 100 percent participation for each weekly event.

“We felt this was a great opportunity to encourage a little healthy competition among our store teams,” said Jeff Cady, Tops' director of produce/floral. “During the winter months especially, we know that consumers aren’t naturally thinking about fruits and vegetables. This challenge encourages our associates to remind the community of the importance of getting their five recommended daily servings in a fun and engaging way.”

The Southern Tier District was deemed the winner.

Tops Market LLC, based in Williamsville, N.Y., operates 159 full-service grocery stores with five additional franchisees under the Tops banner in three states, and ranks number 28 in Progressive Grocer’s Super 50 list of the top grocers in the country.