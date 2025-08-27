Too Good To Go Expands Into 8 More Cities
When Too Good To Go first launched in the United States, it took 15 months to save the first 1 million meals — today, the app helps save more than 1 million meals every single month. In the first seven months of 2025 alone, 3.6 million new users have joined the app, and with the help of a growing network of 17,000-plus partners nationwide, more than 8.1 million meals have already been saved — a 67% increase compared with the same period in 2024.
"This coast-to-coast impact is only possible thanks to the commitment of our users and network of partners, who join us in ensuring good food is enjoyed instead of wasted," added MacAulay.
Based in Copenhagen, Denmark, Too Good To Go is a global social impact company that helps food distributors unlock value from surplus food and reduce food waste. Too Good To Go has 120 million registered users and 180,000 active partners across 19 countries in Europe, Australia and North America. Since its launch in 2016, Too Good To Go has helped to save more than 500 million meals from going to waste. The company partners with some of the industry's biggest players across grocery retail, bakery café, fast-casual, QSR, manufacturing and wholesale sectors, including ALDI, Unilever, Circle K and Whole Foods Market.