 Skip to main content

Too Good To Go Expands Into 8 More Cities

App that saves surplus food from going to waste will reach every U.S. city with 1 million+ residents by year end
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Too Good To Go
Too Good To Go helps rescue good food from going to waste.

Food waste-fighting app Too Good To Go has expanded into more than 30 cities in 2025 with its most recent additions of Albany, Syracuse, Buffalo and Rochester  N.Y.; Milwaukee and Madison, Wis.; Las Vegas; and Indianapolis. By year-end, Too Good To Go will reach every city with more than 1 million residents, helping more Americans find affordable food solutions while helping businesses cut food waste and unlock value from their surplus.

Through the app, users can purchase signature "Surprise Bags" of surplus food from local restaurants, grocers and cafés at one-third the original price.

"Americans face both a massive environmental challenge and a powerful business opportunity when it comes to food waste," said Chris MacAulay, VP of operations at Too Good To Go in North America. "With millions of new users joining us this year and a rapidly growing partner network, it's clear there's strong demand for everyday solutions that make food more affordable. That's why we're proud to be expanding to eight new cities today — and by year's end, to every U.S. city with more than 1 million residents. Together, we're proving that when businesses and communities come together, everyone wins."

[RELATED: Food Rescue Can Help Retailers Build Better Businesses]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

When Too Good To Go first launched in the United States, it took 15 months to save the first 1 million meals — today, the app helps save more than 1 million meals every single month. In the first seven months of 2025 alone, 3.6 million new users have joined the app, and with the help of a growing network of 17,000-plus partners nationwide, more than 8.1 million meals have already been saved — a 67% increase compared with the same period in 2024.

"This coast-to-coast impact is only possible thanks to the commitment of our users and network of partners, who join us in ensuring good food is enjoyed instead of wasted," added MacAulay.

Based in Copenhagen, Denmark, Too Good To Go is a global social impact company that helps food distributors unlock value from surplus food and reduce food waste. Too Good To Go has 120 million registered users and 180,000 active partners across 19 countries in Europe, Australia and North America. Since its launch in 2016, Too Good To Go has helped to save more than 500 million meals from going to waste. The company partners with some of the industry's biggest players across grocery retail, bakery café, fast-casual, QSR, manufacturing and wholesale sectors, including ALDI, Unilever, Circle K and Whole Foods Market.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds