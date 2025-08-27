Too Good To Go Expands Into 8 More Cities

Food waste-fighting app Too Good To Go has expanded into more than 30 cities in 2025 with its most recent additions of Albany, Syracuse, Buffalo and Rochester N.Y.; Milwaukee and Madison, Wis.; Las Vegas; and Indianapolis. By year-end, Too Good To Go will reach every city with more than 1 million residents, helping more Americans find affordable food solutions while helping businesses cut food waste and unlock value from their surplus.

Through the app, users can purchase signature "Surprise Bags" of surplus food from local restaurants, grocers and cafés at one-third the original price.

"Americans face both a massive environmental challenge and a powerful business opportunity when it comes to food waste," said Chris MacAulay, VP of operations at Too Good To Go in North America. "With millions of new users joining us this year and a rapidly growing partner network, it's clear there's strong demand for everyday solutions that make food more affordable. That's why we're proud to be expanding to eight new cities today — and by year's end, to every U.S. city with more than 1 million residents. Together, we're proving that when businesses and communities come together, everyone wins."

[RELATED: Food Rescue Can Help Retailers Build Better Businesses]