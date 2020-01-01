Tidy Cats is proud to introduce the newest way to kick odor to the curb, naturally: Tidy Cats Naturally Strong Litter. It’s 100% natural and 100% powerful. Our latest innovation is made from simple ingredients to deliver powerful results including natural clay for strong odor control and tight clumps. Tidy Cats Naturally Strong Unscented has activated charcoal for powerful odor control, and our Tidy Cats Naturally Strong Clean Lemongrass uses pure extractions from plants to effectively fight litter box odors. The packaging is recyclable, and the 14-pound and 20-pound jugs are made from 50% post-consumer recycled plastic while the 35-pound boxes are made from Sustainable Forestry Initiative certified materials. Tidy Cats Naturally Strong is currently available at retailers nationwide. The 14-pound jug retails for a suggested $9.99 and the 35-pound box retails for a suggested $20.99.