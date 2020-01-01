Press enter to search
Tazo Refrigerated Ready-to-Drink Iced Teas

Known for sourcing premium ingredients from all over the world to craft its unique teas, Tazo has now expanded its product portfolio include ready-to-drink refrigerated iced teas in three of its best-selling flavors: Zen, an invigorating infusion of green tea, spearmint and lemongrass; Awake, a bold, full-bodied blend of smooth black teas; and Passion, a vibrant herbal infusion of hibiscus, orange peel and cinnamon. Containing no artificial colors or sweeteners, the Certified USDA organic beverages come in a single-serve 12-ounce bottle retailing for a suggested $1.99 and a multiserve 42-ounce bottle for a suggested $3.79. Both bottles are made from 100% recycled plastic.

