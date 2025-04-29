Long known for its best-selling thin and crispy chocolate chip cookies, Tate’s Bake Shop has unveiled the beloved brand’s first-ever premium Soft Baked Cookies in two chocolate-forward flavors – Chocolate Chip and Dark Chocolate Chunk – both featuring a soft texture and rich, buttery flavor, while the latter is an inaugural flavor for Tate’s. In keeping with the brand’s spirit of innovation and commitment to quality, the Soft Baked Cookies were perfected over more than three years to ensure that they met Tate’s high quality standards. Available at grocery stores nationwide, as well as online, Tate’s Bake Shop Soft Baked Cookies retail for a suggested retail price range of $5.89-$6.99 per 8-ounce package of either cookie variety.