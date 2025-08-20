 Skip to main content

Target Shows Encouraging Signs of Recovery

Traffic and sales trends improve in Q2 compared with Q1, particularly in stores
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Target has reported Q2 net sales of $25.2 billion.

After a tough few months, Target Corp. is encouraged by its second-quarter progress, with sales trends and traffic improving meaningfully from Q1 2025

Net sales of $25.2 billion in Q2 were 0.9% lower than last year, reflecting a merchandise sales decrease of 1.2%, partly offset by a 14.2% increase in non-merchandise sales. Q2 net sales grew from the $23.8 billion reported for the previous quarter. 

All six core merchandising categories saw comparable-sales improvements from Q1. For example, strength in food and beverage was driven by new florals for Mother’s Day and ice cream and beverages the week of July 4.

While comps decreased 1.9% in Q2, reflecting a comp sales decline of 3.2%, it was partly offset by digital comparable-sales growth of 4.3%.  

Target’s digital business indeed continues to gain momentum. The growth in digital comparable sales reflects more than 25% growth in same-day delivery powered by Target Circle 360 and continued growth in Drive Up. 

In regard to traffic, location intelligence firm Placer.ai’s new white paper reports that Target has “its share of frequent shoppers visiting at least three times a month rising from 20.1% to 23.6% between 2019 and 2025. This growth may suggest that its strategic initiatives – like the popular Drive Up service, same-day delivery options, and an appealing mix of essentials and exclusive brands – are successfully converting some casual shoppers into repeat customers.”

Other Q2 highlights include an operating income of $1.3 billion, 19.4% lower than last year. 

Target’s Q2 gross margin rate was 29.0%, compared with 30.0% in 2024, reflecting the net impact of merchandising activities, including higher markdown rates, purchase order cancellation costs and pressure from category mix, partly offset by lower inventory shrink and growth in advertising and non-merchandise sales. 

SG&A expenses were 0.1% lower than in 2024, as increased investments in store remodels and general cost increases across the business were offset by disciplined cost management.

The company reported Q2 GAAP and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.05, reflecting strong expense management and efficiency gains, and helping to offset continued tariff-related and other cost pressures throughout the business.

Target Chair and CEO Brian Cornell, who is stepping down from his leadership position next year, said that the company's Q2 earnings "showed encouraging signs of recovery, including improved traffic and sales trends — particularly in our stores — and disciplined cost management in a challenging retail environment. As we enter the critical back-to-school and holiday seasons, our team remains focused on consistent execution and building momentum as we look ahead to the new year."

Target's board of directors unanimously appointed Michael Fiddelke the retailer's next CEO.

New Leadership 

The new year will also bring a new leader for Target. The board of directors has unanimously elected COO Michael Fiddelke to replace Cornell in February 2026. 

Cornell took the helm at Target in 2014 after a stint as PepsiCo’s CEO. While he helped re-energize Target after his appointment, the company’s sales have struggled the past few years amid a more competitive retail landscape, with retail giants Walmart and Amazon gaining market share. 

"With the board's unanimous decision to appoint Michael Fiddelke as Target's next CEO, I want to express my full confidence in his leadership and focus on driving improved results and sustainable growth,” noted Cornell. “He's contributed meaningfully during times of change and played a critical role in establishing the differentiated capabilities that will continue to drive Target forward. Michael brings a deep understanding of our business and a genuine commitment to accelerating our progress."

Fiddelke has been with Target for two decades, and in May he was tasked with leading the company’s multi-year Enterprise Acceleration Office to drive greater speed and agility across its operations. 

The Enterprise Acceleration Office is taking early steps to remove barriers to speed and unwind complexities in how the company works. Examples include:

  • Expanding the team’s access to more modern tech tools (including investment in more than 10,000 new GenAI licenses) to get complex work done faster
  • Assessing HQ structure and ways of working to more effectively deliver for consumers
  • Redesigning large, cross-functional processes (like how teams create merchandising and inventory plans) to clarify roles and use the right data to drive decisions

Looking Ahead

Target is on track to invest about $4 billion this year to support new stores, remodels and ongoing enhancements in supply chain and technology.

For fiscal 2025, the company is maintaining its expectation of a low-single digit decline in sales, and GAAP EPS of $8.00 to $10.00. Adjusted EPS is expected to be approximately $7.00 to $9.00.

“We’re a design-led company that wins by pairing incredible product with an incredible experience, and my confidence in our team and my belief that Target’s best days are ahead of us could not be higher,” said Fiddelke.

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also included the company on its Retailers of the Century list.

