Target Shows Encouraging Signs of Recovery

After a tough few months, Target Corp. is encouraged by its second-quarter progress, with sales trends and traffic improving meaningfully from Q1 2025.

Net sales of $25.2 billion in Q2 were 0.9% lower than last year, reflecting a merchandise sales decrease of 1.2%, partly offset by a 14.2% increase in non-merchandise sales. Q2 net sales grew from the $23.8 billion reported for the previous quarter.

All six core merchandising categories saw comparable-sales improvements from Q1. For example, strength in food and beverage was driven by new florals for Mother’s Day and ice cream and beverages the week of July 4.

While comps decreased 1.9% in Q2, reflecting a comp sales decline of 3.2%, it was partly offset by digital comparable-sales growth of 4.3%.

Target’s digital business indeed continues to gain momentum. The growth in digital comparable sales reflects more than 25% growth in same-day delivery powered by Target Circle 360 and continued growth in Drive Up.

In regard to traffic, location intelligence firm Placer.ai’s new white paper reports that Target has “its share of frequent shoppers visiting at least three times a month rising from 20.1% to 23.6% between 2019 and 2025. This growth may suggest that its strategic initiatives – like the popular Drive Up service, same-day delivery options, and an appealing mix of essentials and exclusive brands – are successfully converting some casual shoppers into repeat customers.”

Other Q2 highlights include an operating income of $1.3 billion, 19.4% lower than last year.

Target’s Q2 gross margin rate was 29.0%, compared with 30.0% in 2024, reflecting the net impact of merchandising activities, including higher markdown rates, purchase order cancellation costs and pressure from category mix, partly offset by lower inventory shrink and growth in advertising and non-merchandise sales.

SG&A expenses were 0.1% lower than in 2024, as increased investments in store remodels and general cost increases across the business were offset by disciplined cost management.

The company reported Q2 GAAP and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.05, reflecting strong expense management and efficiency gains, and helping to offset continued tariff-related and other cost pressures throughout the business.

Target Chair and CEO Brian Cornell, who is stepping down from his leadership position next year, said that the company's Q2 earnings "showed encouraging signs of recovery, including improved traffic and sales trends — particularly in our stores — and disciplined cost management in a challenging retail environment. As we enter the critical back-to-school and holiday seasons, our team remains focused on consistent execution and building momentum as we look ahead to the new year."