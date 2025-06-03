Target Showcases New Store Strategy in Texas

“We can show up for guests for all their grocery needs, where they don't have to look at a competitor,” said Store Director LaShon H., who oversaw Denton North’s opening and has led stores in Plano and Dallas. “We can be their one and only, from fresh produce to amazingly priced meats. Everything is affordable, and then joy can be given when you walk through the departments in our store. [It has guests saying] ‘This is bright, this is big. I’m glad you’re on this side of town.’”

More square footage also means room for a back-room fulfillment space, which is about five times larger than Target’s older stores of a similar size, to support shoppers’ digital orders and Drive Up and Order Pickup same-day services.

Denton North is the latest example of Target’s new store strategy in Texas, with two more locations slated to open later this year, and at least five more planned for the Dallas metro area over the next couple of years.

The company expects to add more than 300 stores over the next decade, with a total of 20 openings slated for 2025.

Meanwhile, Target recently revealed that it was establishing a multi-year Enterprise Acceleration Office that it said will drive even greater speed and agility across its operations. The office will be led by COO Michael Fiddelke, who will aim to improve how Target’s functions work together to advance key priorities, including streamlining processes and using technology and data in new ways.